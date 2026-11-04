The Ambazonia People’s Liberation Council has called for independent investigations into kidnappings, extortion and alleged unlawful killings across Ambazonia, warning against attributing criminal acts to Ambazonia fighters without evidence.

In a communiqué dated 2 November 2026, the Ambazonia People’s Liberation Council (APLC) urged international human rights organisations, the United Nations and humanitarian agencies to investigate reported abuses and establish responsibility regardless of the perpetrators’ affiliations.

The council cited an incident in Wone village, Konye, where residents reportedly apprehended people it described as former Ambazonia fighters and military personnel allegedly involved in kidnapping.

According to the communiqué, the group had collected FCFA 17 million in ransom from a businessman before returning to the community to continue its activities. BaretaNews has not independently verified the alleged payment or the identities and affiliations of those involved.

Watch: APLC Communications statement

APLC Communications video supplied to BaretaNews. Allegations in the statement have not been independently verified by BaretaNews.

Wone incident raises questions about alleged military connections

Earlier reporting by MMI News described the apprehension of three suspected kidnappers by Wone youths on 21 October 2026. The outlet reported allegations linking the suspects to security personnel, but also recorded conflicting accounts about the officers and units allegedly involved.

MMI further reported that suspects were subjected to violence during questioning. Statements obtained in such circumstances require careful scrutiny and cannot, on their own, establish the guilt of those named.

APLC argued that the reported involvement of former fighters and security personnel warranted investigation rather than assumptions about who was responsible.

The council warned that people exploiting the conflict could conceal their affiliations, prey on civilians and allow their crimes to be attributed indiscriminately to the Ambazonian struggle.

Council raises wider allegations of abuse

The communiqué also alleged that elements within Cameroun’s military administration may know about, or benefit from, certain criminal operations.

Separately, APLC raised allegations that civilians had been removed from detention facilities, killed and subsequently misrepresented as Ambazonia fighters.

The statement supplied to BaretaNews did not identify specific victims, detention facilities or dates for those alleged killings, or include supporting investigative records. These allegations remain unverified in this report.

APLC nevertheless insisted that complaints of abuse must be examined through credible, independent processes, with accountability extending to every perpetrator.

“Every civilian life matters, and every violation deserves accountability, irrespective of the identity or affiliation of the perpetrators,” the council stated.

Calls for international scrutiny and civilian protection

APLC appealed to human rights organisations to investigate reported abductions, extortion and unlawful killings. It asked the United Nations and humanitarian agencies to strengthen monitoring and urged international media to establish the facts before assigning responsibility.

The council also called on communities to reject criminality and demand accountability, while urging authorities and armed actors to protect civilians and pursue suspects through lawful, transparent procedures.

Its central message was that political aspirations must not provide cover for exploitation.

“Kidnapping is not liberation. Extortion is not patriotism. The abuse of innocent civilians is not a legitimate expression of any political cause,” the communiqué declared.

APLC said the suffering of Ambazonians must never become an opportunity for personal enrichment or political manipulation. It called for investigations centred on evidence and justice for victims, regardless of who committed the offences.

Source: APLC Communications communiqué dated 2 November 2026, with additional reporting attributed to MMI News.