Ambazonian fighters have claimed responsibility for the arrest of several Catholic priests, nuns and civilians along the Bambui-Fundong stretch in Mezam County, according to a video that surfaced on social media over the weekend.

The footage, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, shows a number of Catholic religious personnel speaking while surrounded by armed men identifying themselves as Ambazonia fighters. The captives appeared to be speaking under pressure as the armed group attempted to justify the operation and present their grievances regarding the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia.

In one segment of the video, a Catholic sister is compelled to address the camera in French while the captors accuse the Yaoundé regime of rejecting international and religious appeals for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ambazonia. The fighters further linked their actions to what they described as the Biya administration’s failure to respond positively to calls for peace.

The armed group stated that the victims were intercepted and taken along the Bambui-Fundong road shortly after attending a religious gathering. Among those abducted were Roman Catholic priests, brothers and sisters associated with the Mill Hill Missionaries as well as other Catholic congregations serving in Bamenda and Bambili, both located in Southern Cameroons.

Sources indicate that all the kidnapped clergy and civilians were released approximately twenty-four hours after their abduction. However, the circumstances surrounding their release remain unclear. Neither the captors nor independent sources have disclosed whether negotiations took place or whether any conditions were attached to their freedom.

The incident has generated widespread concern across Ambazonia and among members of the Catholic community, given the sensitive role played by religious institutions in the conflict-affected territory. Many observers continue to call for the protection of civilians and religious workers who often find themselves caught between the forces of the Yaoundé regime and Ambazonian restoration groups.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews