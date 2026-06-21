By Mbah Godlove | BaretaNews

The ongoing Ambazonian liberation struggle continues to expose the false narratives propagated by the French Cameroun colonial administration, as fresh confrontations have been reported in Likoko Native (Muyuka), Fako County, in Ambazonia’s Southern Zone. The latest battlefield developments further demonstrate that the people’s resistance remains active and determined despite repeated claims from Yaoundé that the war has ended.

According to multiple local and ground sources, fierce fighting erupted on Friday when Ambazonian Restoration Forces launched a coordinated attack against a French Cameroun military control post in Likoko Native. Reports indicate that at least two colonial soldiers were neutralized on the spot, while several others sustained severe injuries and were evacuated for emergency medical treatment.

The Fako Unity Warriors have reportedly claimed responsibility for the operation, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle colonial occupation structures and defend the territorial integrity of Ambazonia. The successful operation adds to a growing list of recent military engagements targeting occupation forces across the territory.

The Likoko Native operation follows similar attacks carried out in recent weeks across various parts of Ambazonia, including Noni County, Belo in Boyo County, and several other resistance strongholds throughout both the Northern and Southern Zones. While French Cameroun authorities continue to maintain that they are firmly in control of the situation, developments on the ground paint a different picture as armed confrontations persist across multiple fronts.

Notably, this marks the second significant attack against French Cameroun occupation forces in Likoko Native within a month, highlighting the strategic importance of the area in the ongoing struggle for the complete restoration of Ambazonia’s independence, which was lost following the controversial union with La République du Cameroun in 1961.

Meanwhile, fears of reprisals have gripped local communities in and around Likoko Native. Residents have reportedly fled into surrounding bushes and safer locations amid concerns that colonial soldiers may once again target innocent civilians in retaliation for their battlefield losses. Such fears are not unfounded, as previous military crackdowns in the area saw hundreds of civilians subjected to arbitrary arrests, intimidation, and extortion, with families allegedly forced to pay enormous sums of money to secure the release of detained relatives.