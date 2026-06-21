A man believed to be in his late 40s has lost his life under mysterious circumstances after a devastating early-morning fire razed his one-room residence in Mile Three, Nkwen, Mezam County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

According to residents, a loud explosion shattered the calm of the neighbourhood between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026. Moments later, flames engulfed the room, prompting neighbours to rush to the scene in a desperate attempt to contain the fire with water and sand.

Witnesses said they were forced to break open the door after repeated attempts to gain access failed. Upon entering the burning structure, they reportedly discovered the occupant lying motionless inside with severe burn injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was later identified as Mafo Marceline, a native of the Western Region of La République du Cameroun who had been residing in Nkwen.

Residents who entered the room after the fire was extinguished reported finding several belongings, including a motorcycle, a gas cooker, and a pot containing prepared porridge and bananas. The significance of these items in relation to the incident remains unclear.

Elements of the regime’s military rescue unit stationed in Bamenda later arrived at the scene and carried out evacuation operations before security officials launched preliminary investigations.

The incident has generated widespread speculation following reports that investigators recovered a handwritten note from inside the room. According to information circulating among residents, the note allegedly claimed that the deceased had discovered and disconnected a hidden camera installed in the residence. It further suggested that the landlady had allegedly instructed her son to leave Bamenda shortly after the discovery.

While the authenticity and significance of the note have not been officially confirmed, its contents have fuelled suspicions among residents who believe the circumstances surrounding the fire may extend beyond an accidental blaze.

Security authorities have, however, urged caution and warned against premature conclusions. Investigators maintain that the exact cause of the explosion and subsequent fire has not yet been established and that all possibilities remain under examination.

The remains of the deceased were later transferred to the mortuary of the Bamenda Regional Hospital, where further forensic examinations are expected to assist investigators in determining the exact cause of death.

As investigations continue, authorities have appealed to members of the public to remain calm and allow the inquiry to run its course before drawing conclusions about the tragic incident that has left the Mile Three Nkwen community searching for answers.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews