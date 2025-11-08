From November 6, 1982, to November 6, 2025 – forty-three years of Paul Biya’s rule. Forty-three years of deception, repression, corruption, and decline. The so-called Republic of Cameroon has become a sad example of how a people can be enslaved by one man and a clique feeding on their misery.

Across the world, nations rise through freedom, dignity, justice, and progress. But under Biya, the people of La République du Cameroun have been reduced to beggars in their own land. Poverty is now a culture. Injustice is a system. Lies are government policy. The regime thrives on tribalism, fear, and manipulation.

Prices of basic goods rise daily. Families can barely afford food. Schools and hospitals are collapsing. The power grid fails every week, and even in Yaoundé, where the Mfoundi River flows, people fetch dirty water to survive. The once-talked-about Edéa Dam now stands as a monument of failure. Electricity is rationed, yet billions disappear in fake “energy projects.”

For 43 years, Biya has promised to end poverty. Indeed, he has, for himself, his clan, and his loyalists who have looted the state dry. For the people, he has ended their only hope.

The youth, robbed of opportunity, are forced into crime, migration, or silence. Unemployment has reached scandalous levels. Entire generations graduate into hopelessness. Those who dare to speak are jailed, tortured, or disappeared.

Oil revenues are squandered by the regime’s elites while ordinary citizens die of hunger. The so-called constitution has been rewritten to crown Biya as an absolute monarch. Elections are stage-managed rituals with results predetermined. Institutions exist only to serve one man. The state is not a republic; it is Biya’s private estate.

Merit, competence, and integrity are now replaced by tribal loyalty and mediocrity. Corruption is rewarded. Scandals are covered up. The country’s moral fabric has completely collapsed.

Women, youth, workers, farmers, and traders all have lost faith in the fake “one and indivisible” republic. The streets now whisper revolution. From the North to the South, from the East to the West, the people are tired. They know the truth: Paul Biya’s regime is a relic of colonial dictatorship, sustained only by fear and French backing.

Ambazonians have seen this tyranny up close. The genocidal war imposed on our people since 2017 exposes the true nature of this decaying regime. It is not reformable. It cannot change. It must fall.

For 43 years, Biya has ruled through lies and terror. But history shows that no regime built on blood and deceit can last forever. Every empire of oppression ends — and when it does, it collapses suddenly.

The people of Ambazonia have already chosen their path: resistance, self-determination, and freedom. La République du Cameroun may still cling to its ageing dictator, but the world can now see the truth: this is not longevity in leadership; it is longevity in shame.

The call of history is clear: when a government violates the rights of its people, insurrection is not just a right, it is a duty. Paul Biya’s 43-year reign stands as one of Africa’s darkest pages. But every night ends. And dawn is coming for the oppressed.

By Lucas Muma