Over ten students of the University of Buea in Fako County were reportedly arrested on Thursday after university authorities uncovered what is being described as a sophisticated examination fee fraud scheme involving fake payment receipts allegedly generated with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools.

According to reports, the students, both male and female, were among hundreds currently sitting end-of-semester examinations at the state university. University regulations require every student to present proof of fee payment before being authorised to enter examination halls.

Sources say a number of students allegedly attempted to circumvent the system by presenting counterfeit school fee receipts purportedly produced using ChatGPT and other digital tools. The forged documents reportedly enabled them to pass initial screening procedures and gain access to examination venues where they began writing their papers.

However, the alleged scheme unravelled when university authorities conducted routine verification checks on payment records. The investigation reportedly exposed discrepancies between the receipts presented by the students and the institution’s official financial database.

Following the discovery, the students were immediately removed from the examination halls and handed over to elements of the La République police. Witnesses say security officers stormed parts of the campus before taking the suspects into custody for further investigations.

The University of Buea is on day two of its second-semester examination. The exams that started on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, will wrap up on July 9. Over 16,000 students are currently sitting for exams across 8 faculties, 2 colleges, and 1 school.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews