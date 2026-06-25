A fire broke out on Thursday morning, June 25, 2026, and ravaged the State Counsel Chambers in Mamfe, the headquarters of Manyu County in Ambazonia’s Southwest territory.

The blaze, which broke out under unclear circumstances, caused significant concern among residents and officials in the area. Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick smoke billowing from the building as emergency efforts were mounted to contain the flames.

As of the time of reporting, the exact cause of the fire has not been established. Officials of the colonial administration are expected to open an investigation to determine what triggered the incident and whether any important judicial records or equipment were affected.

Authorities have not yet released an official assessment of the extent of the damage. It remains unclear whether sensitive documents, case files, or office infrastructure were destroyed in the inferno.

The incident has sparked speculation among local residents, with many awaiting investigators’ findings to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the mysterious fire at one of the regime’s key judicial institutions in Manyu County.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews