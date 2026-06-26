The Buea Court of First Instance on Thursday, 25 June 2026, granted bail to rights activist Sally Ndape but attached strict conditions to her release.

The court ordered that Ndape provide two sureties, each liable for FCFA 5 million, should she fail to appear before the court when required to do so.

In addition, she has been barred from discussing the case or any of the parties involved on social media while proceedings are ongoing. The court further extended the restriction to her supporters and followers, prohibiting them from using social media platforms to comment on the matter.

According to her lawyer, Barrister Stanley Ebi, the conditions could not be fulfilled immediately due to time constraints. As a result, Ndape is expected to leave Buea Central Prison on Friday, June 26, after all bail requirements have been met.

The case remains before the court.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews