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A former discipline master of a prominent private institution in Bamenda has been arrested for attempting to compromise the ongoing GCE examinations.

The suspect, identified as Clarence, was reportedly caught on Thursday, June 26, 2026, in possession of French and Literature examination questions and prepared answers. According to information from school authorities, he allegedly attempted to discreetly drop the answers in front of a student as candidates assembled inside an examination hall shortly before the examination was due to begin.

School officials immediately intercepted him and escorted him to the principal’s office for questioning. During the process, Clarence reportedly attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after police officers were alerted and intervened.

Authorities at the institution further revealed that the suspect allegedly confessed to being a member of a WhatsApp group of about 700 members, in which GCE examination questions and answers were circulated. He also reportedly tried to destroy his mobile phone, believed to contain vital evidence linked to the examination leak syndicate, before it was seized. The device has since been sent for repairs as investigators work to recover its contents and identify other possible members of the network.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the education sector in Ground Zero, raising fresh concerns over the integrity of the GCE examinations. The development comes amid intensified efforts by the Yaoundé regime, through the Ministry of Secondary Education, to crack down on examination malpractice following repeated cases of question leakages in recent years.

Clarence remains in police custody while investigations continue. Authorities are expected to determine whether more arrests will follow as forensic experts examine the contents of the seized phone.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews   

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