The University of Buea officially kicked off its first-semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic session on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The exams are taking place across all faculties and establishments on the main campus in Buea, Cameroon.

The examination period runs until Tuesday, February 10, 2026, with the final papers scheduled in the Veterinary Medicine programme.

The first paper taken today covers biochemistry, marking the formal start to the semester’s assessment cycle.

According to examination documents circulating online, the university’s official timetable lists a detailed schedule of exams running from January 27 through February 12, 2026. Students have been advised to check their department timetables and exam halls.

This examination period concludes the first half of the 2025/2026 academic year. After the exams end, students will go on break. They are expected back on campus in April 2026 for the start of the second semester.

The University of Buea’s calendar of academic activities shows that the first-semester examination session is a key milestone before the Easter break and the second-semester lectures.

Faculty and student services have been working closely to ensure the smooth administration of exams. Departments remind candidates to arrive early, present student IDs, and follow examination protocols.

By Lucas Muma