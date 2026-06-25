Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Grief sweeps through Kumba, the chief town of Meme County in Ambazonia’s Southern Zone, following a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of two children and left another fighting for survival.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2026, at Before BYC in the Fiango neighbourhood of Kumba. According to eyewitness accounts, the children were struck by a tricycle under circumstances that remain unclear.

Footage circulating on social media showed a distressing scene as residents gathered around one of the victims moments after the accident. Witnesses at the scene could be heard expressing fears that one of the children had already passed away. Due to the graphic nature of the images, the footage has not been published.

Sources who spoke to local media indicated that one child died instantly at the scene of the crash. Another victim was reportedly rushed to a medical facility but later succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the impact. A third child remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment.

Residents revealed that at least one of the deceased victims was only 12 years old, further deepening the sorrow that has engulfed the community.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Chagrined Family Demands Justice After Colonial Military Frees Rape Suspect in Bamenda

Chagrined Family Demands Justice After Colonial Military Frees Rape Suspect in Bamenda…
  • January 2, 2025
  • 2 minute read
Crisis at Camair-co: Pay 5 Billion fcfa debt or Face Bankruptcy

Anglophones are impersonated: The Identity Problem Exposed in Camair-Co

  Jean-Paul Nana Sandjo, the General Manager of Cameroon Airlines Corporation, Camair-Co,…
  • June 14, 2016
  • 2 minute read

California Bar Association Shames And Uncovers Nsahlai Emmanuel, The Fraud

California Bar Association Uncovers Fraud Scheme By Nsahlai Emmanuel   The California…
  • May 18, 2020
  • 1 minute read

Biya Delays Legislative and Municipal Elections Again, Extends Mandates of MPs and Councillors

President Paul Biya has confirmed a fresh postponement of Cameroon’s legislative and…
  • February 10, 2026
  • 2 minute read