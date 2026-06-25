Grief sweeps through Kumba, the chief town of Meme County in Ambazonia’s Southern Zone, following a tragic road accident that claimed the lives of two children and left another fighting for survival.

The heartbreaking incident occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2026, at Before BYC in the Fiango neighbourhood of Kumba. According to eyewitness accounts, the children were struck by a tricycle under circumstances that remain unclear.

Footage circulating on social media showed a distressing scene as residents gathered around one of the victims moments after the accident. Witnesses at the scene could be heard expressing fears that one of the children had already passed away. Due to the graphic nature of the images, the footage has not been published.

Sources who spoke to local media indicated that one child died instantly at the scene of the crash. Another victim was reportedly rushed to a medical facility but later succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the impact. A third child remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment.

Residents revealed that at least one of the deceased victims was only 12 years old, further deepening the sorrow that has engulfed the community.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews