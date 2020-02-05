Wanton Arrests, Tature, Killing Characterize Ambazonia Ahead Of Colonial Elections

By Mbah Godlove

Days before the colonial election which French Cameroun is struggling to impose in Ambazonia, wanton arrests, torture and killings have preceded the dubious political exercise.

Sources in the Southern Zone say hundreds of youth were forcefully taken beginning Sunday February 02 to detention centers across Buea where some have been killed, and others subjected to severe torture.

In a bit to coercively organize the disbanded council and parliamentary elections in Ambazonia, over 9000 French Cameroun occupational forces marched into Buea Wednesday, creating panic amongst locals.

The situation has not been different in the Northern Zone where Bamenda residents are living in very precarious conditions as the terrorist Biya forces inflict pains on them on a regular basis.

Huge crowds were spotted in various travellers agencies battling to flee French Cameroun’s terrorism.