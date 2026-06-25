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Two commercial motorbike riders sustained serious injuries on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2026, following a road accident along the Mile 11 Three Corners axis in Bambili, Mezam County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred shortly after a convoy of motorcycles accompanied by an ambulance was returning from a burial ceremony in Sabga. Witnesses said the riders were descending the hilly stretch at high speed when they lost control and collided with each other.

The impact left both riders with severe injuries and triggered panic among residents and passers-by who rushed to the scene. The accident temporarily disrupted movement along the busy road as concerned onlookers gathered around the victims.

Elements of the occupation police later arrived at the scene to restore order and facilitate emergency intervention. The injured riders were immediately evacuated to the Bambili District Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

No fatalities were recorded. The incident nevertheless adds to growing concerns about reckless riding and excessive speed on the steep, often dangerous roads linking communities across Mezam County.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews   

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