Tragic Shooting in Ngomgham: Pregnant Red Cross Volunteer and Unborn Twins Gunned Down by Biya’s Soldiers – Where is the Outrage?

By James Agbor,

Bamenda, Ambazonia – August 22, 2025

In a brazen display of unchecked brutality, Cameroonian soldiers under the iron-fisted regime of President Paul Biya have once again spilled innocent blood on the streets of Ngomgham, Bamenda. What started as a routine taxi ride ended in a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of Sheila Nemu Garbi—a dedicated pregnant pharmacist and Red Cross volunteer—her unborn twins, and the vehicle’s driver. This horrific incident, first reported by BaretaNews on Tuesday, underscores the utter disregard for human life in Ambazonia, where Biya’s forces operate with impunity, turning checkpoints into execution grounds.

Sheila, a beacon of hope in her community, was no ordinary victim. Trained by the Red Cross in 2020, she tirelessly served during the organization’s hunger crisis project, providing aid to the most vulnerable amid the ongoing conflict. Colleagues describe her as a compassionate healer, whose work saved countless lives in a region ravaged by Biya’s endless war against its own people. Yet, on that fateful day, soldiers allegedly opened fire on the taxi after the driver refused to stop at a military checkpoint—a flimsy excuse that has become all too common in justifying state-sponsored murders.

Days have passed since this atrocity, and the silence from Yaoundé is deafening. Biya’s authorities, ensconced in their opulent palaces, have issued no statement, no investigation, no condolences. This is not mere oversight; it is complicity. The regime’s track record speaks volumes: thousands dead in Ambazonia since the crisis erupted, with security forces accused of extrajudicial killings, village burnings, and systematic repression. How many more Sheilas must die before Biya’s government is held accountable? The value of life in this community has been reduced to nothing under a dictatorship that prioritizes power over people.

But the cowardice doesn’t stop at the presidential palace. Where are the voices of moral authority? The bishops of the Catholic Church, once vocal defenders of the oppressed, now hide behind their mitres. No condemnation from the pulpit, no calls for justice—just craven silence. Are they too busy courting favors from Yaoundé, waiting for another lavish invitation to the capital’s corridors of power? The moderators of other religious bodies fare no better, their sermons on peace ringing hollow as they ignore the blood on the streets. Elites, civil society actors, and so-called leaders in Bamenda and beyond: your inaction is betrayal. You claim to speak for the people, yet when the guns of Biya’s army claim another innocent, you vanish into the shadows.

This tragedy has plunged the Bamenda community into profound mourning. Colleagues at the Red Cross grieve a selfless volunteer; patients lament a trusted pharmacist; families weep for a mother and her twins who will never see the light of day. Renewed calls for accountability echo through the streets, but without pressure from those in positions of influence, they fall on deaf ears. The international community must wake up—Biya’s regime thrives on global indifference, emboldened by arms sales and diplomatic niceties.

BaretaNews demands answers: Who gave the order to shoot? Why has no soldier been arrested? And to the bishops, moderators, and elites: Your silence makes you accomplices in this genocide. The people of Ambazonia deserve better than your cowardice. Justice for Sheila Nemu Garbi and her twins is not optional—it’s a moral imperative. If you won’t speak for the voiceless, who will?