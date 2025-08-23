Ambazonia Forces Kill Cameroonian Soldier in Tiko Ambush

Tiko, Fako County, August 23, 2025 – A Cameroonian soldier, identified as a 2024 recruit of the Bataillon des Sapeurs d’Armement (BSA), was killed this morning in Tiko, Fako County, in an ambush by the Ambazonia Forces’ Mountain Lions brigade, led by Major General Sky. The attack, which occurred in the early hours, marks another violent escalation in the ongoing Ambazonia-Cameroun conflict

The Fako Mountain Lions, a prominent separatist militia, claimed responsibility for the assault, targeting the soldier in a coordinated operation. Tiko, a strategic town near Buea, has been a hotspot for separatist activity, with the group previously linked to attacks on security forces and civilians to enforce ghost town lockdowns and school boycotts. Major General Sky, a lesser-known figure in the Ambazonia movement, emerges as a key commander in this incident, though it’s unclear if this is a new leader or an alias.

The attack highlights the persistent insecurity in Fako County, despite recent efforts by the Cameroonian military to bolster its presence with new Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) camps in nearby Ombe and Ekona. The targeting of a new recruit may be an attempt to demoralize government forces, but it risks triggering retaliatory raids that could harm civilians, a recurring issue in the conflict.

The Anglophone Crisis, now in its ninth year, continues to fuel violence between separatist groups seeking independence for the self-proclaimed Federal Republic of Ambazonia and Cameroonian security forces. The Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa (CHRDA) has condemned similar attacks by the Mountain Lions, citing violations of international humanitarian law.

As the situation develops, BaretaNews will provide updates on this latest incident and its implications for the region’s fragile security.

By James Agbor, BaretaNews