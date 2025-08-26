Ambazonian Forces Unite: SCATUC Declares Total War on Cameroon’s Sham Elections in Occupied Territory

By James Agbor, BaretaNews Investigative Reporter Buea, Ambazonia – August 26, 2025

In a bold and uncompromising move that underscores the unyielding spirit of the Ambazonian people, the Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia Transitional Unity Council (SCATUC) has issued a scathing joint declaration rejecting any electoral activities orchestrated by La République du Cameroun within the sovereign territory of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia). Released on August 25, 2025, under reference number E08232501, this declaration is not merely a statement of intent but a clarion call to arms, branding participation in such elections as outright treason and mandating strict enforcement by Ambazonia’s Restoration Forces. This comes at a time when the Yaoundé regime, under the aging autocrat Paul Biya, continues its desperate attempts to legitimize its illegal occupation through farcical democratic exercises—efforts that have long been exposed as tools of colonial repression.

The declaration, signed by Mike Fusi as the Interim Government Representative and by delegation for SCATUC, pulls no punches in its critique of Cameroon’s persistent violations of international law. It begins by invoking the collective duty of Ambazonian stakeholders to safeguard their nation’s sovereignty, identity, and aspirations, while honoring the sacrifices of martyrs who have fallen in the struggle against annexation. Guided by the resilience of a people enduring brutal occupation, the signatories reaffirm their commitment to total independence, dismissing Cameroon’s electoral meddling as an affront to self-determination.

At the heart of the declaration lies a categorical rejection of any elections organized by La République du Cameroun in Ambazonia. “We jointly and unequivocally declare that elections organized by La République du Cameroun within the internationally recognized territory of Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia) are emphatically prohibited,” the document states. This prohibition extends to all related activities: campaigning, the distribution or publication of electoral materials, and even participation in the voting process itself. Such actions, the declaration warns, will be deemed treasonous and dealt with accordingly—a stark reminder to any collaborators or opportunists within Ambazonia that complicity with the occupier will not be tolerated. This stance exposes the hypocrisy of Yaoundé’s so-called “inclusive” elections, which in reality serve to entrench French-backed colonial control over a territory that has never legally been part of Cameroon.

The document further affirms Ambazonia’s sovereignty, describing it as a “distinct and independent nation with its own history, culture, and legal right to self-determination.” It lambasts Cameroon’s imposed electoral processes as violations of international law, highlighting how these maneuvers undermine the will of the Ambazonian people. Critics of the Biya regime have long argued that such elections are nothing more than a veneer of legitimacy for a government that has perpetrated atrocities, including mass killings, village burnings, and systematic human rights abuses in the Anglophone regions since the crisis erupted in 2016. SCATUC’s declaration amplifies this criticism, positioning Ambazonia’s struggle as a righteous fight against neo-colonialism, where Yaoundé’s actions are not just illegal but morally bankrupt.

To ensure the message resonates far and wide, the declaration mandates consistent and timely communication, requiring all Southern Cameroons media outlets to publish and disseminate it broadly. Moreover, Ambazonia’s Restoration Forces are tasked with the “strict and full implementation” of this enforcement, signaling potential escalations in ground operations to thwart any electoral incursions. This directive is a direct challenge to Cameroon’s military, which has been accused of using disproportionate force to suppress Ambazonian aspirations, often with the tacit approval of international actors who prioritize stability over justice.

The power of this declaration lies in its broad endorsement by a coalition of key Ambazonian organizations and movements, demonstrating unprecedented unity in the face of division sown by the enemy. The endorsers include:

Secretariat

AgovC

Country Coordinators and Reps

Restoration Council

Interim Government

Patriot Of Ambazonia

Community Mobilization

ANSC

Resourceful Ambazonians

This united front shatters any illusions propagated by Yaoundé that the Ambazonian independence movement is fractured or waning. Instead, it reveals a resilient network of patriots—from grassroots mobilizers to governmental representatives—committed to liberation. The declaration’s CC list further internationalizes the issue, copying entities such as the Republic of Cameroon (a pointed jab at the occupier), the United States of America, all African and Western Embassies, UNICEF, the African Union (AU), and all international organizations and interest groups. This strategic outreach calls upon the global community to recognize Ambazonia’s plight and hold Cameroon accountable for its ongoing crimes.

In the spirit of unity, liberation, and the future of Ambazonia, this declaration marks a pivotal moment in the struggle. It critiques not only Cameroon’s electoral farce but the broader international silence that has allowed such injustices to persist. As BaretaNews has consistently reported, the Biya regime’s grip is slipping, weakened by corruption, economic mismanagement, and the indomitable will of the Ambazonian people. Yet, declarations alone are not enough; they must be backed by action. With Restoration Forces now empowered to enforce this ban, the coming weeks could see intensified resistance, potentially disrupting Cameroon’s plans and drawing greater global scrutiny.

Ambazonians at home and in the diaspora must heed this call: reject the colonizer’s ballot, embrace the fight for freedom. The path to independence is fraught with peril, but as history teaches us, tyranny crumbles when the oppressed stand united. SCATUC’s bold stance is a testament to that truth—may it inspire victory.