Colonial Soldiers Wreak Havoc in Bamenda as Locals Celebrate Christmas in Tears

By Mbah Godlove

While citizens of French Cameroun revel in the joys of Christmas, the atmosphere in Ambazonia is filled with pain, fear, and mourning. In Bamenda, the festive season has been marred by violence, as colonial soldiers leave a trail of death and despair in their wake.

On Monday, December 23, the streets of Ntamulung in Bamenda II Local Government Area were gripped by tragedy. A colonial military truck patrolled the area, forcefully rounding up innocent civilians. Among them was a bike rider who, like others, was whisked away without cause.

Witnesses recount that the man, handcuffed alongside others and thrown into the military van, made a desperate attempt to escape. Tragically, he was gunned down in broad daylight by the colonial forces. His lifeless body was later discovered, leaving locals scrambling to identify him and locate his family for burial.

The brutality did not stop there. At least two others were reportedly taken from the same area, and their whereabouts remain unknown. Fears are mounting that they, too, may have been killed and discarded, their families left in anguish and uncertainty.

As Christmas unfolds in Ambazonia, the festive season feels like a distant memory for many. The streets are suffused with anxiety, as the heavy presence of colonial forces looms over cities, towns, and villages. Residents are afraid to engage in normal activities, knowing that these forces are quick to open fire without provocation.

In Ntamulung, grief has replaced celebration as the community mourns the murdered bike rider. Compounding their sorrow is the inability to locate his family, leaving locals to grieve for a stranger whose life was senselessly cut short.

The stark contrast between the festivities in French Cameroun and the dire situation in Ambazonia highlights the ongoing oppression faced by the Ambazonian people. As families elsewhere gather to share joy and laughter, those in Bamenda and beyond are left to contend with fear, loss, and the uncertainty of what tomorrow may bring.

The cries for justice and independence grow louder with every act of violence. For the people of Ambazonia, this Christmas is yet another reminder of their struggle to reclaim peace, dignity, and freedom in the face of relentless brutality.