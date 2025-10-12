Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Heavy tension erupted in Garoua this evening as gendarmes surrounded the residence of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the presidential candidate currently leading nationwide opinion polls.

Gendarmes stationed at Tchiroma’s residence

Armed officers and water-cannon trucks reportedly attempted to arrest the opposition leader, but hundreds of residents poured into the streets and blocked the operation. Eyewitnesses estimate that over 1,000 people formed a human shield around Tchiroma’s home, chanting “Touch one, touch all!”

Security forces were eventually forced to retreat as the standoff grew intense. Sources close to Tchiroma confirm that he has since been moved to an undisclosed location by his kinsmen “to ensure his safety.” As of 6 PM, his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Population resist Geandarmes

The attempted arrest comes just two days after Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji warned that the government would “crack down on anyone who proclaims results before the official announcement.” Analysts saw the statement as a direct message to Tchiroma, whose popularity has surged following independent polls showing him ahead with 37%, compared to 29% for President Paul Biya.

The incident has heightened fears of political intimidation ahead of the October 20, 2025, presidential election, one of the most closely watched in Cameroon’s recent history.

Residents in Garoua continue to gather near Tchiroma’s home, calling for calm but vowing to resist any further attempt to “silence the people’s choice.”

BaretaNews will continue monitoring the situation and provide verified updates as more information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like
Ayah Goes Ballistic, Dish Off Political Correctness

Ayah Paul Defends Transport Minister: The Railway Authorities To Blame

Ayah Paul, the Cameroun Supreme Court Advocate has weighed into the unfortunate…
  • October 28, 2016
  • 2 minute read
SECRETARIES

Paul Biya Is Responsible For The Disastrous State Of Cameroon

          Paul Biya is responsible for the disastrous…
  • February 5, 2018
  • 3 minute read

THE NORTH WEST /SOUTH WEST PEACE COMMISSION IS A MASSIVE FRAUD- Dr David Makongo

THE NORTH WEST – SOUTH WEST PEACE COMMISSION IS A MASSIVE FRAUD!…
  • March 16, 2019
  • 7 minute read
US Congressional Hearing

Genocide in Ambazonia: United States Congress to Hold Hearing Soon

Genocide in Ambazonia: United States Congress to Hold Hearing Soon As the…
  • May 22, 2018
  • 4 minute read