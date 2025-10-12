Heavy tension erupted in Garoua this evening as gendarmes surrounded the residence of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, the presidential candidate currently leading nationwide opinion polls.

Armed officers and water-cannon trucks reportedly attempted to arrest the opposition leader, but hundreds of residents poured into the streets and blocked the operation. Eyewitnesses estimate that over 1,000 people formed a human shield around Tchiroma’s home, chanting “Touch one, touch all!”

Security forces were eventually forced to retreat as the standoff grew intense. Sources close to Tchiroma confirm that he has since been moved to an undisclosed location by his kinsmen “to ensure his safety.” As of 6 PM, his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

The attempted arrest comes just two days after Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji warned that the government would “crack down on anyone who proclaims results before the official announcement.” Analysts saw the statement as a direct message to Tchiroma, whose popularity has surged following independent polls showing him ahead with 37%, compared to 29% for President Paul Biya.

The incident has heightened fears of political intimidation ahead of the October 20, 2025, presidential election, one of the most closely watched in Cameroon’s recent history.

Residents in Garoua continue to gather near Tchiroma’s home, calling for calm but vowing to resist any further attempt to “silence the people’s choice.”

BaretaNews will continue monitoring the situation and provide verified updates as more information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma