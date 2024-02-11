Connect with us

Politics

Ambazonia's National Lockdown Thwarts Colonial Regime's Attempts at Celebration
Advertisement

Politics

From Abduction to Resilience: Ambazonia's Call to Arms

Politics

Colonial Forces Inflict Pain on Buea Residents Despite Christmas Ghost Town Observance

Politics

PCC Moderator Faces Accusations of Neglect Amidst Ambazonian Conflict on 66th Anniversary

Politics

Cameroun Government Trying To Outsmart Ambazonia Community Schools

Politics

The Kedjom Keku Massacre: For The Attention Of Ambazonian Traditional Rulers, Friends And Sympathisers Of Ambazonia

Politics

French Cameroun Records Heavy Casualties In Mbonge LGA Battle

Politics

Ayaba Cho Replies Biya's Speech: He has been consistent: Empty Arrogance

Politics

Colonial Regime Barons In Panic After Washington Protest

Politics

French Cameroun Global Stage Blunder: No Amount Of Regrets To Cover Truth

Politics

Ambazonia’s National Lockdown Thwarts Colonial Regime’s Attempts at Celebration

Published

2 weeks ago

on

 Ambazonia’s National Lockdown Thwarts Colonial Regime’s Attempts at Celebration

The colonial regime of French Cameroun suffered a significant setback as its efforts to counteract a national lockdown in Ambazonia, aimed at preventing the celebration of February 11th, colonial youth day, proved futile.

On Sunday, cities, towns, and villages across Ambazonia remained shuttered as the populace adhered to the call for a lockdown in solidarity with their courageous freedom fighters and frontline leaders. The declaration of February 11th as a non-event in Ambazonia prompted locals to stay indoors, creating an environment conducive for resistance against occupational forces.

In Jakiri, Bui County, ADF Forces seized control of the grandstand, while skirmishes unfolded in various parts of the territory. Since Saturday, residents have remained at home in a show of support and solidarity for the fighters who have tirelessly battled for the independence of the former Southern Cameroons for seven years.

Reports surfaced of attempts by the colonial regime to stage march-past events ahead of the designated day, such as in Mamfe, Manyu County, where students in exam classes were coerced into participation or faced withdrawal from exams. However, the people of Ambazonia remained steadfast in their pursuit of independence, thwarting every attempt by the occupational regime to impose its will.

The resolute stance of the Ambazonian population underscores their unwavering commitment to the cause of independence and their determination to resist colonial oppression. Despite the challenges and provocations, Ambazonians continue to express their hopes for freedom, firmly believing in their right to self-determination.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.

0
    0
    Your Cart
    Your cart is emptyReturn to Shop
    To find out your shipping cost , Please proceed to checkout.
    Continue Shopping