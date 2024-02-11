Ambazonia’s National Lockdown Thwarts Colonial Regime’s Attempts at Celebration

The colonial regime of French Cameroun suffered a significant setback as its efforts to counteract a national lockdown in Ambazonia, aimed at preventing the celebration of February 11th, colonial youth day, proved futile.

On Sunday, cities, towns, and villages across Ambazonia remained shuttered as the populace adhered to the call for a lockdown in solidarity with their courageous freedom fighters and frontline leaders. The declaration of February 11th as a non-event in Ambazonia prompted locals to stay indoors, creating an environment conducive for resistance against occupational forces.

In Jakiri, Bui County, ADF Forces seized control of the grandstand, while skirmishes unfolded in various parts of the territory. Since Saturday, residents have remained at home in a show of support and solidarity for the fighters who have tirelessly battled for the independence of the former Southern Cameroons for seven years.

Reports surfaced of attempts by the colonial regime to stage march-past events ahead of the designated day, such as in Mamfe, Manyu County, where students in exam classes were coerced into participation or faced withdrawal from exams. However, the people of Ambazonia remained steadfast in their pursuit of independence, thwarting every attempt by the occupational regime to impose its will.

The resolute stance of the Ambazonian population underscores their unwavering commitment to the cause of independence and their determination to resist colonial oppression. Despite the challenges and provocations, Ambazonians continue to express their hopes for freedom, firmly believing in their right to self-determination.