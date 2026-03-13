By Godlove Mbah l BaretaNews

In the heart of Bui County, where the Ambazonia conflict has deeply affected daily life, students of Government Technical High School Meluve in Kumbo have demonstrated resilience and determination by showcasing their technical talents during an Open Business Day organized on campus last Thursday.

The event brought together students, teachers, and local authorities as the young trainees presented a wide range of products and innovations designed and produced within the school workshops. The exhibition served as both a learning platform and a statement that education in Ground Zero continues to survive despite years of instability.

Students proudly displayed their creativity and professional skills through various practical demonstrations. Their work included food products, building models, electrical wiring installations, carpentry works, and several other technical creations produced entirely within the institution.

The presentations were carried out before administrative authorities including the Senior Divisional Officer for Bui and the Mayor of Kumbo, alongside other officials who attended the event to witness the students’ efforts and achievements.

GTHS Meluve remains one of the key technical training institutions in Kumbo, a town that once stood as a strong pillar of education and commerce in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia. However, since the escalation of the armed conflict across the Northwest and Southwest territories, Kumbo has turned into one of the major flashpoints of the crisis.

Despite years of school disruptions, insecurity, and economic hardship affecting communities across Bui County, the students of GTHS Meluve in Kumbo are continuing to push forward. Their Open Business Day served as a clear message that the spirit of learning and technical innovation in Ambazonia remains alive even in the face of prolonged conflict.