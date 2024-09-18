Targeted Killings of Former Ambazonia Fighters Spark Fears of Genocide

By Mbah Godlove

The conflict in Ambazonia has taken a darker turn as reports emerge of a systematic campaign of targeted killings against former Ambazonia fighters. These ex-fighters, who left the struggle but have not joined the government’s Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) program or fled to Ground One in Nigeria, are now being hunted down and executed.

Sources from the ground reveal that the killings are primarily being carried out by former Ambazonian colleagues who have now aligned themselves with the forces of La République du Cameroun. These once-revolutionary fighters, now described as “dogs of war,” are actively collaborating with the Cameroonian military to identify and eliminate those who have distanced themselves from the struggle for independence.

In particular, chilling reports have surfaced from Bai in Meme County and Lobe, where numerous individuals have been rounded up and murdered. The killings, which many observers describe as executions, mark a disturbing new chapter in the war for independence in Ambazonia.

One survivor, who narrowly escaped execution, told BaretaNews under the condition of anonymity, “They are hunting us down one by one. If you leave the revolution, you are considered as good as dead. They don’t care if you’ve moved on.” The survivor went on to express fears for others in hiding who could soon face the same fate.

BaretaNews is raising an alarm about the nature of these killings as the actions of cameroun Forces can be described the actions as part of an evolving genocide within the ongoing conflict, where individuals are being targeted specifically for their former involvement with the Ambazonian forces. The line between combatants and civilians has blurred as the hunt for ex-fighters intensifies.

Reports suggest that some of these former revolutionaries had left the struggle for personal reasons, others in search of peace. Yet, without joining the DDR program or escaping to Nigeria, they have found themselves vulnerable.

BaretaNews is urging Human rights activists and the international community to take immediate action before more lives are lost. Mark Bareta, a leading voice for Ambazonian independence, has called on global organizations to investigate the killings and bring those responsible to justice. In a statement, Bareta warned, “These targeted killings are part of a broader plan to eliminate anyone who poses a threat to La République du Cameroun’s agenda. This is nothing short of a genocide, and the world must act.”

The killings in Bai and Lobe are just the latest incidents in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since it began in 2016. Despite efforts at mediation, the situation in Ambazonia remains dire, with little sign of peace on the horizon. As former fighters are increasingly targeted, the fear is that these killings could lead to a broader, more systematic campaign of violence aimed at eliminating all those who do not align with either side in the war.

BaretaNews is calling on Ambazonia groups to bring international attention to these killings as without outside intervention, more innocent lives will be lost, and the conflict will only deepen.

As tensions rise, the people of Ambazonia continue to call for peace, justice, and a resolution to the conflict that respects their right to self-determination. The international community, meanwhile, faces increasing pressure to act before the targeted killings spiral into a full-scale genocide.