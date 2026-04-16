Gunfire Erupts in Bamenda as Papal Visit Nears: Ceasefire Fragility Exposed

By James Agbor for BaretaNews

Tension is mounting in Bamenda as reports emerge of heavy gunfire in Mforya (Bafut), Makadji-Nkwen, and surrounding areas, just as the city awaits the anticipated arrival of Pope Leo.

According to local residents, intense clashes have broken out between Ambazonian fighters and Cameroonian security forces, plunging parts of the region into uncertainty and fear. The situation in Mforya and Makadji-Nkwen is described as particularly volatile, with sporadic gunshots continuing to echo across nearby communities.

Ceasefire in Question

These developments come in stark contrast to recent announcements by some separatist factions declaring a three-day ceasefire ahead of the Pope’s visit. The intention, according to those groups, was to create a calm and respectful environment during a moment of international attention.

However, today’s violence underscores a persistent reality within the Ambazonian movement: fragmentation.

Not all armed groups appear to have agreed to the ceasefire, raising questions about command structures, coordination, and the broader challenge of enforcing unified decisions across multiple factions operating in different parts of the conflict zone.

A City on Edge

Bamenda, often regarded as the epicentre of the Anglophone crisis, now finds itself in a familiar but troubling position—caught between symbolic gestures of peace and the harsh reality of ongoing conflict.

For residents, the timing is particularly striking. The Pope’s message in Yaoundé—emphasising that “peace cannot be reduced to a slogan”—now collides with unfolding events on the ground.

What was meant to be a moment of reflection and possible de-escalation is instead exposing the fragile and complex nature of the conflict in Southern Cameroons.

Civilians Caught in the Middle

As always, it is civilians who bear the greatest burden. With uncertainty over the scale and duration of the clashes, many residents are reportedly staying indoors, while others are seeking safer areas away from the immediate face of confrontation.

The renewed violence not only threatens lives but also risks undermining any confidence-building measures that a ceasefire—however limited—might have offered.

A Divided Front

The breakdown, or partial observance, of the ceasefire highlights a deeper issue within the Ambazonian struggle: the absence of a fully unified command capable of enforcing collective decisions.

While some factions may be willing to pause hostilities for strategic or symbolic reasons, others remain committed to continued resistance, regardless of external developments—even one as significant as a papal visit.

This division complicates both internal coordination and any potential future dialogue efforts.

Uncertain Hours Ahead

As Bamenda braces for what comes next, the contrast could not be sharper: on one hand, calls for peace, dialogue, and justice from the global stage; on the other, the sound of gunfire in communities already weary from years of conflict.

Whether calm can be restored in time for the Pope’s arrival remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that today’s events reinforce a difficult truth—the path to peace in Ambazonia remains fractured, contested, and urgently in need of more than declarations.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.