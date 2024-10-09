Empowering Future Leaders: DAC Skill Acquisition Center Celebrates International Day of the Girl Child

Buea, October 2024 – The Diaspora Ambazonia Community-DAC Skill Acquisition Center is marking the International Day of the Girl Child with a series of impactful events aimed at empowering young girls to embrace their leadership potential and recognize their value in shaping the future. Spanning over three days, the celebrations include a leadership seminar, sports activities, and a shared meal, all designed to foster resilience, self-belief, and community among the girls.

Day One: Leadership Seminar Ignites Ambitions

The celebration kicked off on October 7th with a seminar on Effective Leadership for the Girl Child, led by a leadership coach from the John E. Maxwell Leadership Team Nigeria. The session addressed critical themes of self-confidence, vision, and overcoming obstacles, challenging the girls to take charge of their futures and dream big. The coach emphasized the importance of rejecting societal limitations and stereotypes, urging the girls to adopt a mindset that aligns with success and leadership.

In line with the theme of the 2024 International Day of the Girl Child, “Girls’ Vision for the Future,” the seminar served as a wake-up call for the girls, encouraging them to see themselves as future leaders in their communities and beyond. “Your future is in your hands. No one can determine your downfall except you,” the coach reiterated, leaving the girls inspired to take ownership of their dreams and goals.

Wednesday’s activities took a physical turn, with a football match between refugee girls and girls from the host community. What appeared to be a simple recreational event carried deeper significance, promoting social integration, mental health, and well-being. The match fostered a sense of unity and understanding among the girls, as they bonded through friendly competition.

Beyond the physical benefits, the game served as a powerful metaphor for teamwork, resilience, and overcoming barriers, as the girls played side by side, breaking down social and cultural differences. For many of the participants, it was a rare opportunity to engage in much-needed recreational activities, helping them alleviate stress and focus on their emotional and physical health.

Day Three: “Girls’ Gist” – Building Sisterhood Through Shared Conversations

The final day of the celebration, Friday, October 11th, will conclude with a communal event called “Girls’ Gist”, a shared meal where the girls will gather to exchange ideas, discuss their aspirations, and share their personal challenges. This event is more than just a meal—it is a platform for dialogue, empowerment, and reflection. The girls will take the opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences, offering support and encouragement as they discuss their visions for the future.

This gathering reinforces the importance of community and sisterhood, creating a safe space where the girls can express themselves openly and build meaningful connections. The conversations during the “Girls’ Gist” serve as a reminder that they are not alone in their journey and that together, they can inspire and uplift one another to achieve their goals.

A Holistic Approach to Empowering Girls

The DAC Skill Acquisition Center’s celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child stands out for its holistic approach to empowerment. By integrating leadership training, sports, and social bonding, the program addresses multiple dimensions of the girls’ development—mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

The leadership seminar provided a crucial mindset shift, encouraging the girls to see themselves as future leaders capable of overcoming any challenge. The football match fostered social cohesion and mental health, while the shared meal underscored the power of community and collective support. These activities together create an environment where the girls are not only prepared for individual success but are also encouraged to contribute to their communities in meaningful ways.

Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

The International Day of the Girl Child celebrations at the DAC Skill Acquisition Center are a blueprint for empowerment. Through a blend of leadership development, physical activity, and communal bonding, the girls are gaining the tools and confidence they need to shape their own futures.

As they leave this celebration, these young girls are reminded that they have the power to break barriers, lead with confidence, and uplift their communities. With the skills, knowledge, and inspiration gained during the event, they are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow—strong, resilient, and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.