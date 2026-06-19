Former Indomitable Lions midfielder and internationally renowned football icon Geremi Njitap has survived a road accident on the Douala-Yaoundé highway in La République du Cameroun.

According to reports, the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Newcastle United star sustained only minor injuries after his vehicle reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a roadside fence on Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. However, sources indicate that the former Cameroon international escaped what could have been a far more tragic incident on one of La République’s most notorious highways, a route frequently associated with deadly accidents.

Geremi Njitap, a native of Ambazonia and one of the most decorated footballers to emerge from the former Southern Cameroons, enjoyed a distinguished career across Europe, winning major honours with Spanish giants Real Madrid and English Premier League side Chelsea.

Beyond his playing career, Njitap remains an influential figure in football administration. He currently serves as President of the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers (SYNNAFOC), where he continues to advocate for the welfare and rights of football players across the territory administered by La République du Cameroun.

Family members, friends, football stakeholders and supporters have expressed relief following news that the football legend escaped with only minor injuries.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews