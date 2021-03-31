Connect with us

News

Tensed atmosphere in Buea over persistent gunshots
Advertisement

News

Severe Fire Leaves Dozen Homeless in Buea

News

Ambazonians Grieve Over The Demise Of Renowned Traditional Doctor

News

SCAC Ghana Calls For R2P After Cameroun Colonial Military Massacre That Leaves At Least 20 Dead

News

Mbonge Massacre By Cameroun Indicates How Far Cameroun Can Go-Dr Ayaba Cho

News

Bamenda Bikers' Union Promise Hell To French Cameroun

News

Heavy Downpour Leaves Many Stranded At Babajou

News

Ambazonia Activist Mark Bareta Calls On Ambazonians To Be Vaccinated, Says Vaccines Are Safe

News

Run Away Separatist Fighters go on Rampage again

News

Ambazonia War of Independence: Bamenda Bikers Decry Colonial Exploitation

News

Tensed atmosphere in Buea over persistent gunshots

Published

2 days ago

on

Tensed Atmosphere in Buea Over Persistent gunshots

By Mbah Goodlove

Denizens of Buea capital of Ambazonia have been in fear following days of persistent gunshots in the town.

For over 3 days gunshots have been heard in neighborhoods such as Ndogo, checkpoint, and Bwitingi.

This has been the case from Monday till this Wednesday, March 31.

It remains uncertain those behind the action but locals suspect it might have been masterminded by Ambazonian fighters and colonial soldiers.

A source in Buea told BN that an Ambazonian camp was invaded by French Cameroun forces last weekend, forcing the restoration fighters to go on the offensive.

The gunshots on the Ambazonian capital have made locals be in fear due to uncertainty about their security.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.