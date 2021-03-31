Tensed Atmosphere in Buea Over Persistent gunshots

By Mbah Goodlove

Denizens of Buea capital of Ambazonia have been in fear following days of persistent gunshots in the town.

For over 3 days gunshots have been heard in neighborhoods such as Ndogo, checkpoint, and Bwitingi.

This has been the case from Monday till this Wednesday, March 31.

It remains uncertain those behind the action but locals suspect it might have been masterminded by Ambazonian fighters and colonial soldiers.

A source in Buea told BN that an Ambazonian camp was invaded by French Cameroun forces last weekend, forcing the restoration fighters to go on the offensive.

The gunshots on the Ambazonian capital have made locals be in fear due to uncertainty about their security.