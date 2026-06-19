A family from Bamessing Village in Ndop County, Ngoketunjia County, has pleaded not guilty before a La République du Cameroun Military Tribunal to accusations of harbouring Ambazonia Restoration Forces and failing to report the activities of pro-independence fighters.

The plea was entered during a court session held on June 18, 2026, in the presence of representatives of Conscience Africaine, led by its Executive Secretary, Amadu Tarnteh. The rights organisation stated that it attended the proceedings to provide legal assistance and monitor the case involving a detained couple and their two children, including newborn babies.

The family was arrested on June 24, 2025, in Bamessing, Ndop County, following orders reportedly issued by the Senior Divisional Officer of Ngoketunjia County. Their arrest came in the aftermath of the abduction and subsequent killing of a La République gendarmerie officer in the area.

According to court records, La République authorities allege that the operation was carried out by Ambazonia Restoration Forces under the command of a fighter known as General No VA Die, who is said to have family ties with some of the accused persons.

During the hearing, the Military Tribunal primarily focused on establishing the identities of the accused. After the charges were formally read, all members of the family rejected allegations of harbouring Ambazonia fighters and failing to denounce separatist activities.

However, they admitted to the lesser charge of not possessing National Identity Cards.

The matter was later adjourned after state prosecutors informed the court that prosecution witnesses were not yet prepared to testify.

The case has been rescheduled for July 23, 2026, when legal arguments are expected to begin, and substantive hearings are set to open.

The accused family is being defended by a legal team headed by Barrister Tifuh Orchard as the trial continues under the watch of rights groups and observers.

Lucas Muma | BaretaNews