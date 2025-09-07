Ex-PM Philemon Yang Accused of Hypocrisy Over Role in Biya’s 2025 Campaign

By Mbah Godlove

A fiery open letter addressed to Cameroon’s former Prime Minister, Philemon Yang, has sparked debate over his decision to serve as a campaign manager for President Paul Biya’s re-election bid in Bamenda. The letter, penned by activist Abdulkarim Ali and dated September 7, 2025, accuses Yang of betraying his people and aiding in the perpetuation of a regime blamed for widespread atrocities in Southern Cameroons.

Biya, now 92 years old and seeking an eighth term after 43 years in power, is facing mounting criticism over allegations of extrajudicial killings, mass imprisonment, village burnings, and the displacement of millions. Despite this, Yang—who served as Prime Minister from 2009 to 2019 and later as President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)—is among those leading the president’s campaign efforts in the conflict-hit Northwest region.

In the strongly worded letter, Ali invokes both history and morality to challenge Yang’s role. He recalls their past encounters when Yang urged him never to “forget our anthem” or “betray our motto” of God, Knowledge, Service. Ali says these words now stand in stark contradiction to Yang’s current alignment with Biya.

The activist also highlights Cameroon’s troubled history, from the 1953 Enugu events to UN General Assembly resolutions in 1961, through to the outbreak of conflict in 2016. He lists atrocities committed during the crisis, including the killings of Akum Julius and Clement, the beheading of Sam Soya, and the burning alive of a baby in Kwakwa, stressing that the war declared by Biya in 2017 has resulted in more than 25,000 deaths, over 1 million displaced persons, and thousands languishing in jails.

Ali further denounces Yang’s international stance, noting that while he called for ceasefires and humanitarian aid during conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, he has remained silent on the ongoing war in his own homeland. “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” the letter quotes scripture in challenging Yang’s moral consistency.

The letter questions Yang’s legacy, urging him to reconsider his support for Biya’s long rule. “Even if Paul Biya had developed Cameroon with its resources, built hospitals and industries, and ruled without war, 43 years in power would still not define democracy,” Ali argues, accusing Yang of being driven by fear and political convenience.

Ali concludes with a sharp rebuke: “If you have accepted this task of leading the election campaign in Bamenda for a dictator and fascist ethnosupremacist, knowing full well that over 8 million Southern Cameroonians are in agony, then I am sorry to say that you are a sociopath.”

The open letter, which has been widely circulated online, reflects growing frustration among Southern Cameroonian activists who view Yang’s involvement in Biya’s campaign as an act of betrayal. It remains to be seen how Yang will respond to the accusations as Biya’s controversial bid for another term continues to stir divisions across Cameroon.