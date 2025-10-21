Bareta News can now confirm that the so-called CPDM (colonial RDPC) parliamentarian, Abe Michael, has been taken into custody by Ambazonian restoration forces in the Donga-Mantung County, following widespread allegations of massive electoral fraud orchestrated to favor the Biya regime during the recently staged October 2025 presidential show.

Local reports say the MP, who was personally overseeing the fraud operation in the area, was intercepted by fighters loyal to the Ambazonian Restoration Cause, moments after evidence surfaced showing ballot tampering and intimidation of civilians to rig the process for Yaoundé’s candidate.

The Donga-Mantung zone, part of the Northern Zone of Ambazonia, has been one of the hotbeds of resistance against the occupying Cameroun regime. Since 2017, Ambazonian freedom fighters have continued to challenge Yaoundé’s military presence and its repeated attempts to impose fraudulent elections on the people of Southern Cameroons.

This latest development comes amid widespread unrest across the colonial territory, as citizens of La République du Cameroun protest what they describe as another stolen election. The incident has once again highlighted the impossibility of holding credible elections in a war zone where the people have long declared their independence from French Cameroun.

As of this report, the colonial authorities in Yaoundé have remained silent on the disappearance of their MP, while tension continues to rise in the region. Bareta News understands that the Ambazonian fighters are using this act to send a clear message, no foreign-imposed elections will ever be tolerated on Ambazonian soil.

This event underscores the total collapse of Yaoundé’s legitimacy in the English-speaking regions and reaffirms that the Ambazonian Revolution remains alive and resolute in its quest for self-determination and justice.

By Lucas Muma