The illegitimate regime of Paul Biya continues to drown in blood and confusion following its fraudulent October 2025 presidential elections. Reports reaching Bareta News reveal that a teacher, Madame Zouhaira, has been killed in the colonial city of Garoua, North Region of La République du Cameroun, as violent protests rock the area in the wake of massive electoral fraud.

According to local sources, the young teacher succumbed to her wounds in hospital after being caught in the crossfire between colonial security forces and angry demonstrators who took to the streets to denounce the sham elections. Conflicting reports surround the exact circumstances of her death, but eyewitnesses blame state repression, pointing to live bullets fired by the colonial gendarmerie to disperse unarmed protesters.

Garoua, now known as an opposition stronghold, has been under siege since the publication of provisional results that allegedly favor the aging dictator Paul Biya, despite widespread evidence of ballot stuffing and intimidation. Whole neighborhoods have been cordoned off, with reports of arbitrary arrests, disappearances, and harassment of civilians, the same tactics Yaoundé has long used in occupied Ambazonia.

This tragedy in Garoua exposes the moral and political bankruptcy of the Yaoundé regime. While the colonial system collapses under its own lies, the people of La République are now tasting the brutality Ambazonians have endured since 2017 — military terror, media blackout, and state-sponsored violence against innocent citizens.

The ongoing political impasse, with both the regime and opposition claiming victory, has plunged the entire French Cameroun territory into chaos. Analysts say this is yet another sign that the union imposed in 1961 is dead, and that Ambazonia’s liberation struggle stands justified.

As Bareta News continues to monitor developments, the killing of teacher Zouhaira serves as a grim reminder that under dictatorship, no citizen, not even educators, is safe. The so-called republic has lost control, and its collapse is only a matter of time.

By Lucas Muma