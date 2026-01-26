Catholic bishops from across Central Africa have gathered for the 13th Plenary Assembly of the Association of Episcopal Conferences of the Central African Region (ACERAC). The assembly is held in the Archdiocese of N’Djaména, Chad. The opening Mass was celebrated at Saint-Cyprien de Coq Ville parish, with clergy and local faithful joining the bishops. The week-long ACERAC Plenary Assembly began on Sunday, 25 January 2026. It runs through Saturday, 1 February 2026.

The meeting focuses on the Church’s mission and pastoral challenges thirty years after the publication of the post-synodal apostolic exhortation Ecclesia in Africa.

The assembly brings together Catholic leaders. This includes bishops and archbishops from six Central African countries: Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville) and Equatorial Guinea; senior Catholic figures such as Dieudonné Cardinal Nzapalainga of Bangui, Michael Cardinal Czerny from the Vatican, and Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo, president of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM); clergy, religious leaders, and expert lay participants from across the sub-region.

The theme of the gathering is “The Challenges of the Church, the Family of God in Central Africa: Thirty Years After the Publication of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation Ecclesia in Africa.”

The bishops aim to:

• Reflect on the life and mission of the Church in light of Ecclesia in Africa, originally published in 1994.

• Pray together, share insights, and strengthen collaboration among local churches.

• Discuss pastoral responses to social change, evangelisation, community life, and unity in the sub-region.

The assembly also coincides with the Sunday of the Word of God and the Feast of the Conversion of Saint Paul, adding spiritual importance to the discussions.

The assembly opens with a Eucharistic celebration, attended by local faithful and visiting prelates. The mass emphasises unity and the Church’s mission in a region marked by cultural diversity and social challenges.

Broader Context

ACERAC is part of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), which promotes shared reflection among Catholic leaders across the continent.

The week of prayer, dialogue, and planning is expected to shape the Church’s pastoral strategies for its work in Central Africa. Bishops will also explore ways to support families, strengthen Church communities, and respond to regional issues with faith and unity.

By Lucas Muma