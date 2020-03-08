Coronavirus Rumors Scare Buea Population

By Mbah Godlove

Inhabitants of Buea, Ambazonian capital have remained in fear and panic after allegations of the spread of Coronavirus in the town went viral on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, March 07, rumors spread about an infected 27-year-old woman who arrived Buea from neighboring La Republique du Cameroun where the deadly virus had been confirmed.

Locals have remained in perpetual fear after it was alleged a 30-year-old man had contracted the virus from the infected woman.

BaretaNews sources in the Ambazonian heartland, however, revealed that no trace of the virus has been discovered in the town.

On Friday this week, Mark Bareta in an interview with BaretaNews entreated Ambazonians to be watchful and take precautionary measures in case of any eventuality.

The Cheif Executive Officer of BaretaNews made the call barely minutes after French Cameroun Public Health Minister confirmed that Coronavirus had hit Yaounde.