Bamenda Explosion Sends Shock Waves Across French Cameroun

By Mbah Godlove

Colonial administrators serving in the dictator Biya-led Government of French Cameroun are yet to come to terms following an explosion at the Bamenda Grand Stand.

During a disbanded colonial garthering to commemorate the 2020 International Women’s Day in Bamenda, Capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, an explosion occurred.

Although local media reported that ten people were injured, BaretaNews sources revealed that atleast 3 French Cameroun soldiers died as a result of Sunday’s explosion.

About 9 unruly soldiers loyal to the Biya regime, our sources added suffered severe injuries.

While the colonial Government remains perplexed about the origin of Women’s Day’s incident, renowned Ambazonian activist, Mark Bareta has urged Southern Cameroonians to remain true to the course and to respect Ghost Town calls in order not to be victims of such circumstances.

The BaretaNews Cheif Executive Officer sounded the call Monday March 9, in an exclusive interview to BaretaNews bearly 24 hours after the Bamenda Grand Stand explosion.

According to him, no bonafide Ambazonian oughts to have been caught in the explosion given that March 8 had been declared a Ghost Town across The Federal Republic.