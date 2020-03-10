Bamenda Explosion Sends Shock Waves Across French Cameroun
By Mbah Godlove
Colonial administrators serving in the dictator Biya-led Government of French Cameroun are yet to come to terms following an explosion at the Bamenda Grand Stand.
During a disbanded colonial garthering to commemorate the 2020 International Women’s Day in Bamenda, Capital of Ambazonia’s Northern Zone, an explosion occurred.
Although local media reported that ten people were injured, BaretaNews sources revealed that atleast 3 French Cameroun soldiers died as a result of Sunday’s explosion.
About 9 unruly soldiers loyal to the Biya regime, our sources added suffered severe injuries.
While the colonial Government remains perplexed about the origin of Women’s Day’s incident, renowned Ambazonian activist, Mark Bareta has urged Southern Cameroonians to remain true to the course and to respect Ghost Town calls in order not to be victims of such circumstances.
The BaretaNews Cheif Executive Officer sounded the call Monday March 9, in an exclusive interview to BaretaNews bearly 24 hours after the Bamenda Grand Stand explosion.
According to him, no bonafide Ambazonian oughts to have been caught in the explosion given that March 8 had been declared a Ghost Town across The Federal Republic.
Sunshine
March 11, 2020 at 12:16 AM
biya’s bloodshed of Ambazonians is getting to him. he can run but will not hide _ the despot of etudi, french cameroun.
biya is still thirsty for Southern Cameroon blood and is drinking lots of it. The sad colonial pro-consul of the northern zone knows the end will be the start of his death after killing and authorizing the killing of so many innocent children, old men and women in Ambazonia. The end does not look good in spite of beti-bulu soldiers committing genocide in Ambazonia right now as I speak. When the yaounde despot (biya) declared the war on Ambazonians, assommou, the hunting dog told him it will take only 2 weeks to end Ambaonia’s quest for freedom and independence. For 3 years running the much-talked-about the elite bir forces have gone after boys, girls and old people. biya’s bucket of shame is filled up and atanga nji is running around like a headless chicken. atanga will tell the world what he meant by telling the restoration forces to lay down their arms when beti-bulu forces are burning down their villages in Ambazonia as I write. atanga nji has just started running and can’t go any further than yaounde. atanga nji and biya, the pro-consuls in Ambazonia are going to end up detained and tried for crimes against humanity. their records cannot be wiped clean no matter what they do. Come what may, Ambazonia will restore their FREEDOM to govern themselves. The LORD is still on the throne.