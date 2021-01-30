Colonial Curfew Grounds Business Activities In Buea

By Mbah Godlove

Business persons in Buea, capital of Ambazonia’s Southern Zone have continuously decried the effects of an ongoing curfew imposed by the colonial administration of French Cameroun.

The curfew which begins at 7:00pm daily is owing the ongoing Group D matches of the African Nations Championship in Victoria, Fako County.

Barely a week after the closure of business activities, bar owners and Mobile Money operators reveal that they have been highly affected by the curfew.

A source told BaretaNews that his shop was shut down at 6:30pm.

Ambazonians also revealed that they have recorded much lost as their clients are unable to access them and their good and services after 7:00pm.

The decision for business operations to cease at 7:00pm, according to the colonial D.O for Buea is to curb insecurity in the region.