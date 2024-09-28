Biafra Government Expresses Solidarity with Ambazonia Amidst Detention of Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas

Date: September 26, 2024

The Biafra Government in Exile (BRGIE) has released a strong statement in response to the recent detention of Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas, the President of the Ambazonia Governing Council, in Norway. In the statement, Biafra’s Prime Minister, HE Ekpa Simon Njoku, expressed support for Dr. Ayaba and reaffirmed the bond between the Biafra and Ambazonian peoples.

The detention of Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas, a central figure in the Ambazonian struggle for independence, has raised concerns within both movements. The Biafra Government’s statement emphasizes that arresting leaders of freedom movements cannot extinguish the ideological fight for liberation. “Taking away the leader of a freedom movement doesn’t solve the problem or stop the ideological movement for freedom,” the statement said, urging Norwegian authorities to act civilly in the matter.

HE Ekpa Simon Njoku also called for a broader investigation into the atrocities committed against the people of Ambazonia. According to the statement, these atrocities are to be presented to Norwegian authorities and other international bodies. The Biafra Prime Minister reaffirmed that Biafra stands “strongly with our brothers and sisters in Ambazonia” and supports Dr. Ayaba, highlighting that their alliance remains strong.

“We look forward to seeing him released soon,” Njoku stated, further adding, “It is not the name you call us today that matters, but the name you will call us in 10 years’ time.” This highlights the belief that the long-term goals of the Ambazonian movement will overshadow the temporary setbacks such as Dr. Ayaba’s detention.

The Prime Minister assured supporters that Dr. Ayaba is in good health and expressed optimism about the case’s eventual outcome. Viewing this situation as an opportunity for Ambazonia to present its cause on a global stage, Njoku noted, “This is an opportunity for him and Ambazonian people to present their case and lecture those who are not in the know.”

The BRGIE concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to the Ambazonian cause, emphasizing that the alliance between the two liberation movements remains “strong and intact.”

As both Biafran and Ambazonian communities await further developments, this message of unity sends a clear signal that the detainment of Dr. Ayaba will not weaken the resolve of either movement.