Prisoners of Conscience Issue Strong Unity Call Following Dr. Ayaba’s Arrest

The Leadership of Ambazonia in detention, representing the Prisoners of Conscience (POCs) involved in the struggle for the liberation of Southern Cameroons, has issued a powerful unity statement following the recent arrest of Dr. Ayaba Lucas Cho in Norway. Expressing grave concern, trepidation, and frustration, the POCs emphasized that this arrest marks a significant inflection point in the Ambazonian fight for sovereignty and independence.

In a statement, the POCs highlighted three critical facts:

Dr. Ayaba Lucas Cho was arrested on September 24, 2024, in a suburb of Norway’s capital and was taken into custody. He is expected to appear in a district court in Norway. Ambazonian leadership in detention is coordinating with other leaders of the Ambazonian struggle to formulate a concerted response.

The POCs decry the actions of the Norwegian authorities, lamenting that this arrest follows Cameroon’s aggressive diplomatic moves, further pushing their agenda against Southern Cameroons. The POCs are confident that thorough investigations will exonerate Dr. Ayaba, who has been at the forefront of defending the people of Ambazonia against the brutalities committed by the Cameroonian government.

Moreover, the POCs declared that they are ready and willing to act as witnesses, providing evidence not only to vindicate Dr. Ayaba but also to expose the atrocities perpetrated by the Yaoundé regime. This effort extends to submitting complaints to all relevant international judicial bodies, seeking justice for the Ambazonian people.

The arrest has only served to deepen the resolve of the Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience, who are determined to marshal their resources toward a united front. Their statement ends with a rallying cry for self-defense fighters, affirming that their struggle for freedom will not be deterred:

“Water na Water! No Retreat, No Surrender!! Where them dey? We go jam jam them till we reach Buea!!!”

The POCs also issued a warning to all Ambazonian leaders, activists, and stakeholders, imploring them to recognize the strength of unity in the face of adversities. They emphasize that division would only serve to embolden the enemy, stating that the recent arrest is an example of how cracks can begin to appear in the absence of unity.

Drawing parallels with past arrests of key Ambazonian figures like Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, the statement paints a grim picture of an ongoing campaign to stifle the independence movement. The POCs insist that today it is Dr. Ayaba, but tomorrow it could be anyone else, stressing that the enemy will stop at nothing to crush the struggle for freedom.

“The fight is because of homeland,” the POCs declare, urging unity and resolve, “There is no better time for us to unite than with the threatening and frightening arrest of our brother—Dr. Ayaba Lucas Cho!!!”

The statement concludes with an impassioned call for all Ambazonians to focus their energies on fighting for the homeland, which “must be free.” The message resonates with both those on the ground in Ambazonia and in the diaspora, underscoring that their pursuit of freedom will not be extinguished by such tactics of intimidation.

The leadership of the Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience, represented by Attorney Joseph Awah Fru, remains firm in their belief that their unwavering unity will see them through this latest challenge and push them closer to their ultimate goal—freedom for Ambazonia.