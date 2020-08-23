Victoria Accident: Outrage Over Colonial Military Brutality

By Mbah Godlove

Calm is yet to return in the city of Victoria, Southern zone of Ambazonia after a colonial vehicle knocked down two students who were reportedly candidates of French Cameroun-organized General Certificate of Education (GCE) exams.

The GCE female candidates, two in number, local media sources said were returning from taking part in the 2020 session of the exam recently when a French Cameroun military truck crushed a motorbike transporting the said students.

“After writing in the afternoon we were heading home when some of my classmates took a bike. A military truck was coming from behind, and knocked them – immediately left the scene without even checking on them,” an eye witnessed recounted.

Meantime, the two victims and the bike rider are said to be undergoing critical conditions in hospital.

Some Ambazonians in Victoria have chided the recklessness of the regime’s forces, stressing that they lack basic highway ethics.

This is not the first time the brutal La Republique du Cameroun’s military have knocked down people in most towns of the Southern zone of Ambazonia.

The population of Victoria since the incidence have expressed disdain over colonial atrocities in the city, hoping Ambazonia’s independence is quickly restored.