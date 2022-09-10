Buea: Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Broad Day Light

Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Buea In Broad Day Light

By Mbah Godlove

Dust is yet to settle in Molyko, a neighborhood in Buea after French Cameroun police shot dead a civilian.

Reliable sources told BN that some young men were sitting and charting when a group of colonial Police who were drinking nearby came and requested their identification documents, Thursday, September 9, 2022.

The young men presented their identification documents but the colonial agent would not leave them.

They insisted on checking their phones but one of them refused on the bases that it was his private property.

Without a second thought, they began molesting him and things completely went out of hand when the unarmed civilian tried to resist.

One of the colonial Police officers pulled out his gun and shot him 3 times in the stomach.