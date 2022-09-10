Connect with us

News

Buea: Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Broad Day Light
Advertisement

News

Captured Ambazonian Fighters Leading Colonial Soldiers In Bafut

News

Ambazonia Forces Make Dangerous Move As Buea Shuts Down

News

Colonial Operation Abort Monday Ghost Town Fails, Governor Counsels Tour To Schools.

News

Boyo county population express disdain over the colonial ban on community schools

News

Two Colonial Soldiers, enablers go down in Donga-Mantung as Ambazonia Forces take new twists

News

After Announcing Effective Back To School, French Cameroun Sabotages Ambazonia Forces With PSS Mankon Drama

News

Buea Military Chief Moja Moja Promises Though Days For Incarcerated Ambazonian Leader

News

Forceful Disappearance Of Abdulkarim Stirs Tension, Anger In Ambazonians

Breaking News News

Ground Zero: Colonial Army General Bouba Receives First Ambazonia Baptism Of Fire

News

Buea: Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Broad Day Light

Published

1 week ago

on

Colonial Police Gun down Unarmed Young Man In Buea In Broad Day Light

By Mbah Godlove

Dust is yet to settle in Molyko, a neighborhood in Buea after French Cameroun police shot dead a civilian.

Reliable sources told BN that some young men were sitting and charting when a group of colonial Police who were drinking nearby came and requested their identification documents, Thursday, September 9, 2022.

The young men presented their identification documents but the colonial agent would not leave them.

They insisted on checking their phones but one of them refused on the bases that it was his private property.

Without a second thought, they began molesting him and things completely went out of hand when the unarmed civilian tried to resist.

One of the colonial Police officers pulled out his gun and shot him 3 times in the stomach.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.