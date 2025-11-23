By Godlove Mbah

Ambazonians in Bamenda, the northern zone capital of Ambazonia, have denounced the imposition of Colonial Military Posts deep into civilian neighbourhoods. People are exhausted. Men, women and children say the exploitation has crossed every limit. Many now describe daily life as a struggle to simply breathe.

Voices on the ground paint a grim picture. A commercial bike rider told us the situation has become unbearable. He said soldiers treat riders as a source of constant extraction. No street feels safe. No community is spared. Feeding a family has become a matter of chance because the money made during the day rarely reaches home.

He explained that most riders return with empty pockets after being forced to hand over their earnings. He said families are going hungry while colonial troops tighten their grip on every corner of the city.

At a time when the French Cameroun regime faces rising tension and political uncertainty back home, many had expected its attention to turn inward. Instead, the regime appears more determined than ever to hold Ambazonia tight. Observers believe the colonial administration sees Ambazonia’s resources as the only stable lifeline it can still rely on.

Reports from communities indicate that soldiers deployed across quarters have been instructed to extract money from civilians at every opportunity. Even students in uniform are being harassed. One young learner told us she was threatened and mistreated after explaining she had no money to give. Her story reflects the growing fear among families who say they now avoid certain routes, or keep children indoors, for safety.

The situation underscores the rising insecurity and the urgent need for protection of civilians. Ambazonians continue to call for immediate action as the exploitation intensifies and communities face daily humiliation under expanding colonial control.