Alex Nguepi Challenges “Fabricated” CPDM Results in Fako Division

BUEA, 16 October 2025 — BaretaNews

The Social Democratic Front (SDF) has sharply contested official election figures released for Fako Division, with party official Alex Nguepi alleging that the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) manipulated vote tallies to inflate its performance.

Nguepi, speaking in a statement circulated online, accused ruling party officials of fabricating results that gave the CPDM 36 percent of the vote — a figure he claims is “far from the truth.”

“The CPDM got only 17 percent of the vote in Fako Division,” Nguepi said, denouncing what he called a systematic alteration of results to downplay the growing support for opposition forces and emerging reformist voices.

According to Nguepi’s breakdown, the actual results from the division were as follows:

Issa Tchiroma Bakary: 62%

Joshua Osih (SDF): 15%

Paul Biya (CPDM): 17%

Cabral Libii: 2%

However, Nguepi claims that the “official version” released by the ruling party replaced those numbers with the following:

Issa Tchiroma Bakary: 50%

Paul Biya (CPDM): 36%

Cabral Libii: 2%

“These results are being contested because they do not reflect the will of the people,” he wrote, calling for transparency from the electoral commission and immediate publication of polling station-level data to verify the authenticity of tallies.

A Contest Over Credibility

The dispute underscores rising tensions in the aftermath of Cameroon’s most hotly contested election in years, one that saw surprising gains by reformist candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary and renewed energy in opposition strongholds like Fako.

Observers note that Fako Division — long considered politically strategic due to its mix of urban centers and coastal communities — has become a bellwether for shifting allegiances in the Anglophone regions.

The SDF, historically strong in the division, has aligned itself with calls for transparency and electoral justice, warning that any attempt to falsify results could “further erode public confidence in national institutions.”

Calls for Transparency

Nguepi’s statement has been widely shared among opposition supporters and civil society activists demanding an independent audit of results.

While the Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) has yet to respond formally, local monitors have urged the body to release original polling sheets for public scrutiny.

“This is a test of whether the electoral process can stand up to basic democratic standards,” said one observer in Buea. “People just want the truth to be reflected in the numbers.”

BaretaNews will continue monitoring this story as new data, statements, and official responses emerge from Fako Division and beyond.