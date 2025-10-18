Activities along the Mile 14 – Dibanda stretch of the Buea–Mutengene highway have resumed normal flow barely a day after a truck loaded with pallets of bottled water and soft drinks suffered a brake failure and crashed at the Dibanda hill, spilling its entire load across the busy road.

Eyewitnesses recount moments of confusion as the heavy-duty vehicle lost control while descending the steep portion of the hill, eventually tumbling and blocking both lanes of traffic. The incident led to hours of gridlock, stranding travellers and transporters moving between Buea, Mutengene, and other parts of Fako County.

“It was chaotic. Cars were backed up for several kilometres. But the community quickly mobilised to help,” narrated a roadside trader who witnessed the accident.

Despite the chaos, no casualties were reported, though the driver sustained minor injuries. Locals and commuters, demonstrating exceptional community spirit, joined forces to clear the debris and remove the scattered crates and bottles that had littered the road.

By late evening, the passage was reopened thanks to the bravery and resilience of local volunteers and drivers who refused to wait for the colonial forces or road services to intervene.

As of this morning, traffic and business activities have regained full momentum, with vehicles and roadside traders once again flooding the route.

The Mile 14–Dibanda road, a key artery linking Buea to Mutengene and the coastal towns, remains a critical economic and strategic corridor in Fako, yet continues to suffer poor maintenance and frequent accidents, often attributed to mechanical failures and the deteriorating state of the colonial road network.

By Lucas Muma