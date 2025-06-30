U.S. Congressman Introduces Resolution Urging Humanitarian Parole for ‘Cameroonians’ Fleeing Violence

By Andre Momo | June 30, 2025

Washington D.C. — A powerful new resolution introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives is gaining attention for its bold call to address the humanitarian plight of Cameroonians fleeing systemic violence and oppression, particularly from Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

House Resolution 378, sponsored by Representative Adriano Espaillat of New York and supported by several bipartisan lawmakers, seeks the establishment of a Humanitarian Parole Program tailored to individuals escaping persecution under the Cameroonian regime. The resolution echoes past U.S. efforts for peace across Africa and urges renewed engagement in Cameroon’s deepening crisis.

In a statement reacting to the development, the Ambazonia Governing Council (AGovC) expressed appreciation for Rep. Espaillat’s office, crediting Ambazonia’s Washington-based lobby firm, Moran Global Strategies, for its role in shaping the resolution. Although noting that some provisions fall outside their scope, AGovC praised the resolution’s recognition of the “plight” of Ambazonians under “systematic subjugation, oppression, and extensive violation of their human rights.”

Since 2017, Cameroon’s military campaign in Ambazonia has reportedly led to the deaths of over 75,000 civilians, the burning of over 200 towns and villages, and the disappearance of more than 8,000 people. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than four million people have been internally displaced, with hundreds of thousands forced into exile in neighboring Nigeria.

“Cameroon has continuously sought to normalize this crisis, downplaying a legitimate liberation struggle,” said the AGovC. “But the world is beginning to acknowledge that this is not a plea for greater autonomy within Cameroon — it is a just cause for statehood based on international law and identity.”

The resolution denounces the Cameroonian government’s use of rape, arson, and extrajudicial killings as tools of war, and criticizes the so-called 2019 “Major National Dialogue” as a failed attempt to mask the regime’s brutality. The Ambazonia Council further highlighted that such resolutions should prompt renewed scrutiny of U.S. policy toward Cameroon, including the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Cameroonian nationals by the Trump administration.

“TPS alone does not solve the deeper issues,” the Council stated. “True resolution lies in diplomacy and international recognition of Ambazonia’s right to self-determination.”

The AGovC reiterated its position that an independent Ambazonian state — one built on liberty, peace, and democracy — is a viable solution not only to the refugee crisis but also to the broader instability in the Gulf of Guinea region.

As global attention once again turns to Cameroon’s Anglophone conflict, observers see Resolution 378 as a significant step toward mobilizing both humanitarian relief and political will in addressing one of Africa’s longest-running, yet underreported, crises.