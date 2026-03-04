Popular Afro-R&B star Tayc has openly refused to invest in La Repubique du Cameroun, pointing directly to the ongoing war in Ambazonia as the reason behind his decision. Speaking on the French media outlet Kombini during its Small Talk podcast, the artist made it clear that he cannot put his money in a country where his own mother cannot safely return to her homeland. His words have since stirred reactions across Ground Zero and within the Ambazonian diaspora.

Born Julien Bouadjie in Marseille, Tayc carries strong family roots both in Ambazonia and in West Cameroun. His mother hails from Bamenda, capital of the Northern Zone of Ambazonia, while his father comes from Fotouni in the West of La Republique. This dual heritage binds him to both territories, yet today the Ambazonian side of that identity remains scarred by years of armed conflict and heavy militarisation.

For close to ten years, Tayc’s mother has not set foot in Bamenda. Fear has kept her away. Since 2016, Ambazonia has faced sustained violence between Ambazonian Restoration Forces and the military of La Republique. Across counties such as Mezam, Bui, Momo, Lebialem, Fako and Manyu, communities have endured raids, village burnings, displacement and prolonged school shutdowns. For Tayc, this is not distant news. It is family reality.

On the very morning of the podcast recording, the artist received a call from his uncle urging him to invest back home and contribute to development efforts. His response was firm. Impossible. The so-called NoSo crisis, as branded by Yaounde, stands as both a psychological and economic barrier. In his view, it makes no sense to fund projects in a country where his own mother cannot freely walk in her native Bamenda.

Tayc, however, clarified that he will continue to perform concerts in Cameroon and maintain his charitable engagements. Yet investment remains off the table. The wound of Ambazonia runs too deep. His declaration reflects what many Ambazonians in exile quietly experience: a deep love for homeland restrained by insecurity and injustice.

The Ambazonian diaspora remains a critical financial backbone for families on Ground Zero, with remittances sustaining countless households. But when internationally recognised figures like Tayc publicly withhold investment, it sends a powerful message. The war in Ambazonia has moved beyond a security and humanitarian crisis. It now stands as a serious economic obstacle, discouraging diaspora capital and long-term development.

By speaking openly, Tayc has given the crisis a human face. A mother unable to return home. A son unwilling to invest. Potential millions left on the sidelines. Whether his words mark a personal cry of pain or the beginning of broader economic awakening, one reality remains clear. As long as Ambazonia remains unstable under La Republique’s control, confidence will continue to suffer and investment will hesitate.

By Lucas muma I BaretaNews