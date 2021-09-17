Connect with us

Mourning Across French Cameroun As Dozens Of Soldiers Fall in Battlefield
Ambazonian War Of Independence Is Ripe For Mediation: Herman Cohen

French Cameroun Soldiers Gun Down Person With Disability In Bamenda

Dozens of Colonial Soldiers perish in Sob Confrontation

PCC Banned In Bali Till Moderator Reveals Culprits Of August 22 Casualties Or Resigns - Restoration Forces Warn

7 Colonial Soldiers Rape Lady in Bamenda

Oku Residents Stock Homes Hours To Another Monday Ghost Town

Rising COVID-19 Infection Cases In Bamenda: Cause For Concern

SCAAF REBUTTAL TO CAMEROUN: DEFENSE SPOKESMAN IS PRESENT DAY HITLER'S NAZI CHIEF GOEBBELS

After Tears Shedding Plea, Donga Mantung Restoration Fighters Go On The Offensive

By Mbah Godlove

There has been a general atmosphere of grieving within the colonial military after dozens of soldiers were neutralized by Ambazonian fighters recently.

Earlier on Thursday, September 16, a contingent of the forces of occupation stumbled into the dragnet of restoration fighters at Sabga, Ngoketunjia county of the Northern Zone.

A mixed poisonous squad of Ambazonian forces headed by FM No Pity launched an aggressive ambush.

15 colonial soldiers were neutralized on the spot while 2 armored vehicles were set on fire.

The incidence, according to sources, has left many frustrated military leaders even more worried.

The Sabga blood bath has triggered an atmosphere of mourning across French Cameroun.

It is worth mentioning that this is happening at a time when many colonial soldiers are defecting and seeking refugee abroad.

