Amba fighters storm drinking spot, hunting “Sam,” leave trail of death in Fako County

The quiet village of Mbalangi in Fako County, Ambazonia, was plunged into horror late Sunday night as armed separatist fighters carried out a deadly raid that left at least six civilians dead and several others wounded.

The attack unfolded at about 10 p.m. when heavily armed men stormed a local drinking spot in Mbalangi, a coastal settlement under the shadows of Limbe in Fako County. According to local eyewitnesses, the fighters were on a targeted mission to search for a man identified as “Sam,” believed to be a cocoa buyer operating in the area.

Residents say moments before the fighters arrived, the said “Sam” reportedly got wind of the impending danger and fled the scene, leaving unsuspecting civilians trapped in what would soon become a death chamber.

Failing to find their target, the fighters reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on those present before setting the entire structure ablaze. The combination of gunfire and raging flames turned the bar into an inferno, killing six people on the spot. Two of the victims were burnt alive, their bodies trapped inside the building as the fire consumed everything.

In a desperate bid to survive, some victims broke through parts of the structure and escaped with injuries, while others were not as fortunate. The wounded were later rushed to nearby health centres across Fako for emergency care.

Local sources further revealed that the attack may not be unconnected to past incidents involving the main target. The man identified as “Sam” is accused by some within the Amba circles of previously seizing a weapon from a fighter and handing it over to La République du Cameroun forces, an act often considered a betrayal within separatist ranks.

As is often the case in such tragedies, there has been no immediate official communication from the colonial administration in Buea. However, witnesses say elements of the occupation forces later stormed the area, firing sporadically into the air. It remains unclear whether this was a reactive operation or merely a show of presence after the attackers had long vanished.

The identities of the victims remain largely unknown, though names such as Sam and Tanyi Cyprian have surfaced from local sources, with confusion still surrounding whether the main target was among the casualties.

This latest carnage adds to the growing list of civilian suffering in Ambazonia, where the ongoing liberation struggle that erupted in 2017 continues to claim innocent lives. From Fako to Manyu, from Bui to Mezam, the people remain trapped between the crossfire of Amba fighters and La République forces, paying the ultimate price in a war they did not start.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews