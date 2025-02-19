Pinying in the Spotlight Again Following Another Brutal Killing

By Andre Momo

Just a week after two men accused of terrorizing locals were dealt with by the population, the village of Pinying in Santa LGA, Mezam County, finds itself in the spotlight again—this time over the tragic killing of a young man with a promising future.

The victim, identified as Awa Done, a well-known bike rider in the community, was reportedly lured to his death by his 18-year-old baby mama. Sources say Awa was relaxing with friends when he received a message from his former lover, asking to meet at a nearby drinking spot. Unaware of the trap ahead, he went, only to be confronted with a scene no man would tolerate.

Upon arrival, his baby mama deliberately flaunted her new lover, provoking Awa and triggering a heated altercation. Overcome with rage, he stormed out of the bar, returning minutes later with a loaded gun, threatening to shoot. However, before he could act, the lady’s new lover and others overpowered him, seizing the weapon and subjecting him to a severe beating.

The real shock came the following day when colonial soldiers stormed Awa Done’s home, dragged him into the street, and executed him in cold blood. Witnesses confirm he was not a freedom fighter but, as a bike rider, had unknowingly interacted with them over the years. Reports indicate that the soldiers demanded he reveal the hideouts of Ambazonian fighters in Pinying or face death—he chose the latter. His public execution marks the third in just one week.

Described as a humble and hardworking young man despite his short temper, Awa Done’s brutal murder has sent waves of anger and sorrow throughout the village. Many residents, particularly young women, are now calling for justice, with some even demanding that the baby mama be punished for the role she played in his demise.

Pinying remains on edge, as the people continue to mourn yet another victim of the ongoing war and colonial repression.