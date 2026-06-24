An owl mysteriously invaded Cameroun’s parliament on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 and sparked serious panic among the Members of Parliament (MPs). It appeared at the main entrance of the parliamentary building, reportedly triggering panic among occupants and visitors.

According to accounts, the bird stood motionless at the entrance, its eyes fixed on those approaching the building. Its presence reportedly unsettled several in dividuals entering the premises, with some choosing to retreat rather than pass by the owl.

Witnesses claimed that fear spread rapidly through the institution, allegedly affecting even senior state officials. Reports suggest that the convoy of National Assembly Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was forced to temporarily alter its movement as concerns mounted around the strange appearance of the nocturnal bird.

As anxiety intensified, senior authorities were reportedly alerted. In a move that has sparked widespread reactions on social media, a traditional spiritual practitioner, commonly known as a marabout, was allegedly summoned to the National Assembly to address the situation.

Upon arrival, the marabout reportedly performed a series of rituals and incantations in an attempt to neutralise what some observers interpreted as a spiritual manifestation or ominous sign. Witnesses claimed he repeatedly chanted the following:

“Vava di vava! Vava di vava! In numbers and sacrifices! Honourable Cavaye, you were the one who insisted on putting Paul Biya’s name on that building! Now what do you want? Vava di vava! Vava di vava! In numbers and sacrifices!”

The bizarre incident has since fuelled intense debate across French Cameroun and Ambazonia, with many questioning how a simple owl could provoke such concern within one of the regime’s most important state institutions.

Lucas Muma – BaretaNews