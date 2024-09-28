In a significant development for the Ambazonian independence movement, Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas, a prominent figure in the struggle for Southern Cameroons’ freedom, was detained in Norway on charges related to alleged crimes against humanity. The accusations are tied to Cameroon, which has been annexing Southern Cameroons while reportedly perpetrating a “silent genocide” against its people. Dr. Ayaba’s detention is not merely an attack on his person but a broader attempt by the Cameroonian government to destabilize the Ambazonian cause, particularly as the October 1st independence celebrations draw near.

This latest move by Cameroon comes on the heels of a highly successful two-week lockdown organized by Ambazonian forces. The lockdown, which effectively disrupted normal activities in the Anglophone regions of Southern Cameroons, has rattled the Cameroonian government. In response, Cameroon has extended its diplomatic reach to target Ambazonian leaders abroad, with Dr. Ayaba being the most recent victim of this maneuver. However, despite these efforts to weaken the movement, the Ambazonian people remain resolute.

Mark Bareta, a key figure in the Ambazonian struggle, issued a statement expressing confidence in the ultimate triumph of Dr. Ayaba and the cause he represents. “This detainment is a clear attempt to divert our attention and weaken our resolve, but Cameroon fails to grasp the depth of our commitment,” Bareta said. “Our pursuit of freedom is unwavering, and nothing they do can break our determination.”

He also emphasized the universal principle of self-defense, a right that has driven the Ambazonian fight against Cameroonian aggression. Bareta reminded the international community that it is Cameroon, not Ambazonia, that should be held accountable for the atrocities committed during the conflict. “We do not owe an apology for standing firm against the aggression of Cameroon. They initiated this war, and it is Cameroon that the international community should hold accountable,” he added.

The case between Southern Cameroons and La République du Cameroun, Bareta argues, is strong and winnable in any fair and just court. Dr. Ayaba’s detainment is seen as a tactic to undermine the independence movement, but it has also served as a rallying cry for Ambazonian leaders and supporters to unite more than ever before. “This is a critical moment for all Ambazonian leaders, activists, and supporters to unite. In unity, Cameroon cannot break us,” Bareta stated.

As the October 1st celebrations approach, the Ambazonian movement faces one of its most challenging moments, but Bareta’s message is one of hope and resilience. “What more can we ask than to stand together and continue our fight for freedom? Now is the time to fortify our resolve and press forward until Ambazonia is free,” he concluded.

Dr. Ayaba Cho Lucas’ detention may have been intended to fracture the Ambazonian movement, but it has instead galvanized support and strengthened the resolve of its leaders and people. The struggle for the self-determination of Southern Cameroons continues unabated, with the hope that justice will prevail both in courts of law and in the fight for Ambazonian independence.

As the situation develops, all eyes remain on the actions of the international community, whose response will be crucial in determining the future of Southern Cameroons and the fate of its people