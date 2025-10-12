Preliminary, unverified tallies from some polling stations suggest that opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary may be leading in the early count of Cameroon’s 2025 presidential election. The reports emerged around 6:00 PM, shortly after polls closed nationwide, though no official confirmation has yet been issued by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM).

The news has stirred excitement among Bakary’s supporters and surprise across the political landscape. A former government minister and long-time ally of President Paul Biya, Tchiroma broke ranks earlier this year to run as an independent candidate, promising “a government of the people.” His message of reform, youth empowerment, and regional inclusion has gained traction, particularly in the country’s northern regions.

However, ELECAM and independent observers have not released verified national figures. The agency has urged the public and media to wait for the official collation process before drawing conclusions. According to electoral law, only results announced by ELECAM and validated by the Constitutional Council are legally binding.

Despite the uncertainty, some local counting centres reported tight races between Bakary and President Biya, who is seeking to extend his more than four-decade rule. Turnout appeared high in major cities like Yaoundé, Douala, and Garoua, while some rural areas faced delays due to logistical and security challenges.

Analysts caution against early celebrations. “These are raw, preliminary figures, not official results,” said a local election monitor in Yaoundé. “It’s possible that strongholds yet to report could shift the balance.”

ELECAM is expected to begin releasing verified national figures within the next 24 to 48 hours. Until then, both the ruling party and the opposition have called for calm and patience as the counting continues.

If confirmed, Bakary’s strong early showing would represent one of the most dramatic shifts in Cameroon’s political scene in decades. But for now, the outcome remains too close to call.

Lucas Muma