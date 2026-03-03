During the interview hosted by Chris Anu, the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon (NECC) and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Andrew Nkea, presented himself as a moral voice amid the crisis shaking Southern Cameroons. The discussion centered on the proposed papal visit and the ongoing conflict in Ambazonia.

When asked to summarise Cameroon’s core problem, Archbishop Nkea stated clearly that the biggest challenge is the lack of truth. He stressed that Cameroonians do not stand by the truth and added that he includes himself among those who must “try the truth.” That admission quickly drew attention. When a religious leader publicly identifies truth as the nation’s greatest deficit and places himself within that failure, scrutiny naturally follows. Many have now turned to examine his public record against his own declaration.

One of the sharpest responses came from Barrister Alex Ndive Lisinge of the British Cameroon National Party, who challenged Nkea’s portrayal of the 2019 Major National Dialogue in Yaoundé. Lisinge argued that presenting Chief Victor Mukete as speaking for the entire Southwest misrepresented the region’s position. He reminded the public that Mukete was a CPDM senator and emphasised that other Southern Cameroons voices, including Dr Simon Munzu, openly advocated for a two-state federation. Critics say this selective framing amplifies regime-aligned perspectives while minimising dissenting voices from Southern Cameroons, raising concerns about impartiality.

During the same interview, Archbishop Nkea firmly denied ever declaring that normalcy had returned to Bamenda. He insisted he had never made such a claim. Yet previous interviews with international Catholic media outlets show him speaking of “relative calm” returning to the Northwest and Southwest, mentioning children going back to school and businesses reopening. He also credited administrative efforts for improvements. The contrast between those earlier statements and his recent denial has intensified accusations of inconsistency. In Bamenda and across Ground Zero, where ghost towns, displacement, and insecurity remain realities, language matters deeply.

Questions about political proximity also resurfaced. On May 20, 2023, while Bamenda observed a shutdown, Archbishop Nkea appeared at the National Day celebration at Etoudi in Yaoundé hosted by President Paul Biya. For many in Southern Cameroons, that visit carried strong symbolism. Critics questioned why a church leader would associate publicly with a regime widely accused of perpetuating the conflict, especially during a period of tension in the Northwest. His subsequent reception of a state medal further fuelled perceptions of alignment. In a divided environment, such gestures are interpreted politically, whether intended or not.

Another controversy followed his December 2022 announcement during Mass that five priests had been appointed monsignors, which he described as a surprise communication from Pope Francis. Observers noted that the appointment of monsignors typically follows established procedures involving diocesan recommendation and Vatican review rather than unexpected personal communication. Some questioned the framing of the announcement and its placement within the liturgy. The episode added to broader concerns about presentation, narrative control, and transparency.

Southern Cameroons continues to face violence, displacement, and uncertainty. Communities in Mezam, Bui, Lebialem, and Manyu remain affected by the ongoing conflict. In such a fragile context, religious leadership carries enormous moral weight. Archbishop Nkea himself declared that the greatest problem is the lack of truth. That statement now shapes the lens through which many evaluate his words and actions. In Ground Zero, consistency is not optional. It is expected. When public statements shift and narratives appear selective, trust weakens. And in a struggle defined by identity and survival, truth is not rhetoric. It is accountability.

