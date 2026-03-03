By Mbah Godlove | BaretaNews



In what many across Ground Zero are describing as yet another episode of CPDM-style political drama, Senator Chafah Isaac, the embattled Fon of Bangolan, has made a sudden U-turn—tendering an apology to the people of Bangolan in Ngoketunjia County, Northern Zone of Ambazonia.

The colonial regime senator, long accused of abandoning his sacred traditional responsibilities for the comfort of Yaoundé politics, now says he is ready to “respect traditional institutions” after elders of the Bangolan Traditional Council declared him persona non grata for deserting the throne. His return follows days of tension in the fondom, after the council moved to effectively end his reign.

From Palace to Pulpit: The Incident that Sparked Outrage

The controversy erupted when the Fon-cum-CPDM senator reportedly subjected himself to church deliverance prayers, claiming spiritual afflictions. To many custodians of Bangolan’s ancestral heritage, this act was seen as an open desecration of sacred tradition—a public rejection of the very ancestral authority upon which the throne of Bangolan stands.

Elders described the act as a humiliation of the fondom and a reckless disregard for the ancestors. In Ambazonian understanding, a Fon is the spiritual custodian of the land—his authority rooted in ancestral covenant. Seeking deliverance as though detached from that covenant was interpreted by many as self-indictment and institutional betrayal.

Four Decades of Frustration

For years, voices within Bangolan have expressed dissatisfaction with what they describe as the Fon’s preference for dining with colonial barons in Yaoundé rather than nurturing the palace and protecting the interests of his people back home in Ambazonia. Nearly four decades on the throne have been marked, critics say, by increasing political alignment with the ruling CPDM regime at the expense of traditional authority and grassroots development.

Calls for his replacement had simmered quietly until the deliverance episode became the tipping point. The Bangolan Traditional Council swiftly interpreted the act as grounds to declare the throne vacant—sending shockwaves across Ngoketunjia.

Regime Reinforcements and a Sudden Apology

Sources indicate that following his rejection, Senator Chafah allegedly sought backing from regime heavyweights to stage a return to the village. What has left many stunned, however, is his recent tone of contrition.

In a lengthy address to the people of Bangolan, he stated:

“I take full responsibility for my role and everything that has unfolded. Where I acted wrongly, I acknowledge it. Where my decisions caused pain and misunderstanding, I accept it. Where my approach might have lacked the wisdom the moment required, I own it. If in the eyes of our ancestors a line was crossed, then I am ready to face the competent traditional authorities of this land. I am sincerely sorry for the harm that came from my actions.”

CPDM Playbook or True Repentance?

Across Ambazonia, many are asking whether this is genuine repentance or yet another rehearsal of the CPDM survival script—apologize under pressure, promise reforms, and return to business as usual once the storm settles.

The ruling CPDM machinery, which has held Cameroon hostage for decades, is notorious for responding to resistance with cosmetic gestures while deepening systemic decay. Observers note the striking similarity between the regime’s political tactics and the senator’s sudden humility.

The ultimate decision now lies with the custodians of Bangolan’s ancestral authority. Will the Traditional Council uphold its earlier position and protect the sanctity of the throne? Or will the apology pave the way for reinstatement?

As the dust settles in Bangolan, one truth remains clear: in Ambazonia, the people are increasingly unwilling to tolerate leadership that dances to the colonial rhythm while neglecting ancestral duty.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments from Ngoketunjia County as this unfolding political drama tests the resilience of traditional authority in the face of regime interference.